Rye restaurant is opening this week on the Country Club Plaza

New dishes available at Rye on the Plaza John Brogan, executive chef at Rye on the Plaza, describes some of the new dishes available there. Rye features their chef-driven take on the Midwestern dishes they grew up on -- banana cream pie, chicken and dumplings, smoked pork meatballs, Brussels sprouts with smoked ham, fried chicken and more. John Brogan, executive chef at Rye on the Plaza, describes some of the new dishes available there. Rye features their chef-driven take on the Midwestern dishes they grew up on -- banana cream pie, chicken and dumplings, smoked pork meatballs, Brussels sprouts with smoked ham, fried chicken and more. Joyce Smith and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

