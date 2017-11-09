New Overland Park restaurant serves Indian barbecue kebabs (and sides)

The new Kebab Nights has a very short, but very specific menu: Indian barbecue skewers.
Owner Roushan Kumar previously owned and operated a Paradise Biryani Pointe in the spot at 7301 W. 91st St. (in the Whole Foods shopping center) in Overland Park, before changing to the new concept a few weeks ago.
He serves kebabs fresh off the grill with rice, mint chutney and spicy ginger chutney for $6.99 to $8.99, and kebab platters with mint chutney, spicy ginger chutney, raita, white rice, biryani and mango kulfi for $15.99 to $16.99. Customers can order chicken, shrimp, fish, lamb or a combination with vegetables that have been marinated and seasoned with Indian spices.
“The kebab thing is getting really popular in India. In Kansas we have many barbecue restaurants but the kebabs are from the Middle East, not Indian,” Kumar said. “We have Indian spices and we grill and marinate. It’s much healthier with minimum oil and butter, mostly protein and vegetables, low fat meats, no fried foods.”
Kebab Nights serves its kebab-only menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. It is closed Tuesdays.
This week it started offering a combo lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — chicken tikka masala, rice, a chicken kebab and rice pudding for $5.99.
Kumar also owns another Overland Park restaurant, Kulture Kurry, which opened in late 2014.
