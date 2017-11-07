Veterans Day free meals, deals & discounts start Nov. 7 in the Kansas City area

The following restaurants and businesses are offering special discounts to veterans and active duty military for Veterans Day. Military ID is required in most cases. Veterans should call ahead to verify requirements and participating locations.
▪ Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City: Complimentary lunch at Horizons Buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.
▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: A free dish from its “Thank You Meal” menu on Nov. 11.
▪ Back Yard Burgers: Free Back Yard Classic Burger on Nov. 11.
▪ Bob Evans: $5.99 breakfast from a select menu on Nov. 11.
▪ Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free appetizer with the purchase of an entree and Coca-Cola product on Nov. 11.
▪ Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free Old Timer cheeseburger, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, chili or soup with salad, or Cajun chicken pasta on Nov. 11.
▪ Chipotle Mexican Grill: Free menu item on Nov. 7.
▪ Coco Bolos Wood-Fired Grill & Cantina: Free entree on Nov. 11.
▪ Cost Plus World Market: 20 percent off entire purchase (alcohol not included).
▪ Decadent, A Coffee and Dessert Bar: Free slice of pie on Nov. 11.
▪ Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam on Nov. 10.
▪ Dollar General: 11 percent off purchases on Nov. 11.
▪ Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Q: Free lunch combo on Nov. 11.
▪ 54th Street Grill: Free meal (up to $12). Dine-in only on Nov. 11.
▪ Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: One complimentary military entrée with the purchase of an entree on Nov. 10.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal coupon good through Nov. 30
▪ Golden Corral: Free dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13
▪ Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria: 15 percent off on Nov. 10 and 11.
▪ Great Clips: Free haircut on Nov. 11
▪ Hooters: One free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.
▪ IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes on Nov. 10.
▪ Kansas City Zoo: Complimentary admission on Nov. 11.
▪ Little Caesars: Free lunch combo ($5 value) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.
▪ LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer and 10 percent off the total bill from Nov. 10 to 12.
▪ Main Event Entertainment: Complimentary $10 FUNcard that can be used on all Main Event games, and one free entrée from the special Veterans Day menu.
▪ Museum at Prairiefire: All access for veterans and their guests on Nov. 11.
▪ Olive Garden: One free entree (five to choose from) with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, dine-in only, on Nov. 11.
▪ On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Free lunch combo on Nov. 11.
▪ Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin Onion and free Coca-Cola drink on Nov. 11.
▪ Pinstripes, Prairiefire: Free entree up to $20.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews: Free Red’s Tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11.
▪ Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11.
▪ Rock & Brews Restaurants: Free pulled pork sandwiches Nov. 10.
▪ Scooters Coffee: Free cup of coffee on Nov. 11.
▪ Shoney’s: Free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast bar from 6 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11
▪ Sport Clips: Free haircuts on Nov. 11.
▪ Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a select menu on Nov. 11.
▪ Twin Peaks: Free menu item from a select menu on Nov. 13.
▪ Yard House: Free appetizer, dine-in only, on Nov. 11.
