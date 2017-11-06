File photo
Thrillist picks Plaza area steakhouse as one of the 31 best in the nation

By Joyce Smith

November 06, 2017 12:26 PM

Thrillist says food trends can come and go, but the steakhouse is always there for special occasions, expense-account abusers and just fans of the “seared, juicy symbol of American excess.”

Some steakhouses have been around for generations, and newer ones don’t mess with the format too much, said Thrillist, a leading digital lifestyle brand. It picked 31 of the best places to score a steak throughout the U.S., including the new Stock Hill steakhouse just south of the Country Club Plaza:

“It takes something special to make Kansas City residents take notice of your steak game. Fortunately Stock Hill proved to be special almost immediately when it opened last year. Innovative appetizers like lobster gratin with BBQ-ranch pork rinds and pickled cherry peppers give way to a selection of steaks both wet- and dry-aged that offer some next-level customization options like wasabi chimichurri, porcini rub, and a house signature blend of blue cheese, bacon and walnuts. Whatever your style, it’ll start on a wood-burning grill and finish in a 1,500-degree broiler and come to you (if you’re wise) with a side of their Robuchon whipped potatoes.”

The locally owned Stock Hill opened in late 2016 at 4800 Main St.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

