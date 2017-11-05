Another Filling Station will open in Kansas City

The Filling Station is coming to the Crown Center complex.
Kansas City’s Messenger Coffee Co. purchased controlling interest in the four locally grown coffee shops three years ago. Now, it will open a 1,650-square-foot shop on the lobby level of the Pershing Road Office Building at 2460 Pershing Road. It plans an early 2018 opening and will serve Messenger Coffee, as well as a limited menu of pastries and freshly pressed juices.
“We’ve long served the community of Crown Center and the employees of Hallmark. They found a vacant space for us and we were happy to accommodate them and make it a little more convenient for them,” said Tyler Hader, COO of the Filling Station.
There also are Filling Station locations in midtown, Overland Park and Westport, as well as a private location for VML at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.
The Filling Station also is partnering with Josh Eans of Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout and Columbus Park Ramen Shop on a new breakfast and lunch menu for the midtown location to debut in December.
As for parent-company, Messenger Coffee, it recently opened a flagship Messenger Coffee + Ibis Baking Co., at 1624 Grand Blvd., just about a mile away from the new Filling Station location.
