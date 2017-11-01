Kansas and Kansas City restaurant inspections for Nov. 1

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina, 22702 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 13 priority violations during an Oct. 26 follow-up inspection.
▪ Las Islas Marias, 7516 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during an Oct. 26 routine inspection.
▪ Sprouts Farmers Market, 9628 Nall Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 25 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Chewology Gyoza & Kushiyaki, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 25 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 24 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Carniceria El Torito, 4901 St. John, had 10 critical violations during an Oct. 17 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 26 follow-up inspection.
▪ Gringo Loco Neighborhood Market, deli, 3825 Independence Ave., had 10 critical violations during an Oct. 19 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 26 follow-up inspection.
▪ Cafe Trio, 4558 Main St., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 18 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 26 follow-up inspection.
▪ Moonlight Sushi & Grill, 8678 N.E. Flintlock Road, had nine critical violations during an Oct. 25 routine inspection.
▪ Chinatown Food Market, 202 Grand Blvd., had eight critical violations during an Oct. 18 routine inspection.
▪ Carniceria Y Tortilleria San Antonio, deli, 2904 Independence Ave., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 23 routine inspection.
▪ District Pour House + Kitchen, 7122 Wornall Road, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 23 routine inspection.
▪ Hen House, deli, 6238 N. Chatham Ave., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 21 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments