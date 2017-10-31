Here are your Thanksgiving options for dine-in or take-out in the KC area

We’re compiling a list of area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner (call for reservations), as well as operations offering Thanksgiving dinners to take home.
We’ll continually update this list, so send information in this format (restaurant name, address, menu items, hours, cost, contact info) to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line: Thanksgiving Dinner.
▪ Affäre, 1911 Main St.: The three-course and four-course menu will include roasted sage-rubbed Amish turkey, pork-apple-pretzel stuffing with cream sauce, Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, Macaire potatoes and more. It also will offer other entree options.
Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Cost: $48 per person for the three-course dinner and $60 for the four-course. Items also can be purchased a la carte.
Contact: 816-298-6182
▪ Beer Kitchen, 435 Westport Road: Full menu and bar.
Hours: 5 p.m. to midnight
Contact: 816-389-4180
▪ Berbiglia’s Roost, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park: The Thanksgiving Day version of its “Granny’s Sunday Feast” buffet will feature carved roasted turkey breast and roasted dark meat with gravy, bread dressing, smoked-in-house baby back pork ribs, carved glazed ham, spiced boiled cold shrimp and Roost fried chicken, along with corn on the cob, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes and gravy, country green beans, mashed yams, vegetables and more, as well as salads, dessert choices and a non-alcoholic drink. It will offer happy hour drink prices all day.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23
Cost: $21.95 adults; $9.95 for children ages 4 to 12; and children ages 3-and-under eat for free.
Contact: 913-222-1400
11600 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee. 913-631-3777
12005 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-469-5252
12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. 913-663-1888
Traditional Thanksgiving favorites, including roasted turkey or a half rotisserie chicken with two sides, a dinner roll and pie.
Hours: Not available yet.
Cost: $12.99
It also will offer to-go sides, entrees, appetizers and desserts.
▪ Bristol Seafood Grill: Thanksgiving buffet featuring roasted turkey, cornbread and sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and green beans.
Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. 816-448-6007
Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. 913-663-5777
Cost: $38 for adults; $19 for children ages 4 to 12; and children ages 3-and-under eat for free.
▪ Charlie Hooper’s Bar & Grille, 12 W. 63rd St.: Full menu and bar. It will feature a turkey burger with house-made fries and a side of gravy.
Hours: 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Contact: 816-361-8841
▪ Eddie V’s Kansas City, 700 W. 47th St., Suite 115: Full dinner menu, along with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including sliced turkey with pan gravy, baby French green beans with sun-dried tomatoes, brioche sage stuffing, roasted butternut squash, cranberry chutney and hand-whipped potatoes.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Cost: $39 per adult; $15 for children ages 14-and-under. Pumpkin pie an additional $11.
Contact: 816-531-2537
▪ The Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, Power & Light District, 101 E. 13th St.: Full bar and menu.
Hours: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Contact: 816-221-1900
▪ Fogo de Chão, Country Club Plaza, 222 W. 47th St.: Thanksgiving dinner including fire-roasted meats, roasted turkey breast, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: $50.95 per person; half-price for children ages 7 to 12; children ages 6-and-under eat for free.
Contact: 816-931-7700
▪ The Foundry at McCoy’s in Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave.: Full menu and bar.
Hours: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Contact: 816-960-0866
▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park: Full menu along with three-course, prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner, plated.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 23.
Cost: $38 for adults; $19 for children ages 12 and younger.
Contact: 913-642-8070
▪ Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Road: Full bar.
Hours: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Contact: 816-561-5800
▪ Lew’s Grill & Bar, 7539 Wornall Road: Full menu and bar. Customers also will get a complimentary order of fries and gravy with every purchase of beer in Das Boot (Lew’s trademarked 84-ounce glass boot).
Hours: 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Contact: 816-444-8080
▪ Lidia’s Kansas City, 101 W. 22nd St.: Four-course Thanksgiving menu includes a pasta course and a choice of main entree including turkey.
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 23.
Cost: $55 per person, and $18 for children ages 12-and-under.
Contact: 816-221-3722
▪ Nick and Jake’s, 5031 Main St.: Thanksgiving buffet includes hand-carved turkey, ham and prime rib, cornbread and traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, sweet corn bake, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mac-and-cheese, fresh baked rolls and cranberry sauce. It will have a dessert bar.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23
Cost: $28 per adult. Meal prices for children weren’t yet available.
Contact: 816-421-1111
It will also offer take-out pumpkin pie, Woodford Reserve chocolate pecan pies, pumpkin streusel cheesecakes, chocolate cake and carrot cake with buttercream frosting to-go. All orders for to-go pies and cake must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up through Thanksgiving.
▪ Plaza III-the Steakhouse, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave.: Regular menu along with all-you-can-eat traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $11.95 for children ages 5-to-10, and children ages 4-and-under eat for free.
Contact: 816-753-0000
▪ Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Town Center Crossing, 4501 W. 119th St., Leawood: Regular dinner menu along with three-course, traditional turkey dinner prix fixe menu, including shrimp and lobster bisque, hand-carved roasted turkey breast with sweet onion apple-sausage stuffing, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole and more including chocolate pecan pie.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 23
Cost: $39 per person and $19.95 for children ages 12-and-under.
Contact: 913-345-0800
4835 NE Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit. 816-795-1299
520 W.75th St. 816-361-9788.
Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey entree ($19.95), honey baked ham entree ($18.95) and signature Summit dishes such as slow-roasted Angus prime rib ($31.95) and lobster-stuffed salmon ($27.95), along with appetizers, soups, salads and pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway:
Hours: 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Nov. 23
Contact. 816-361-1700
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
