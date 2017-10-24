Kansas, Kansas City restaurant inspections for Oct. 24

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Bo Lings, 8973 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during an Oct. 9 first inspection after licensing.
▪ Hen House, 11721 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 13 priority violations during an Oct. 11 routine inspection.
▪ Bar West, 7174 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during an Oct. 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ All-Star, 17505 Waverly Road, Gardner, had 8 priority violations during an Oct. 16 routine inspection.
▪ Wong’s Kitchen, 20166 W. 153rd St., Olathe, had 8 priority violations during an Oct. 10 licensing inspection.
▪ Grand Wok, 15810-C Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 7 priority violations during an Oct. 16 routine inspection.
▪ Sarpino’s, 12520 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during an Oct. 9 routine inspection.
▪ Burger King, 540 S. 129th St., Bonner Springs, had 7 priority violations during an Oct. 13 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Cupini’s, 1809 Westport Road, had 9 critical violations during an Oct. 10 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 18 follow-up inspection.
▪ Twin City Tavern, 1815 Westport Road, had 9 critical violations during an Oct. 11 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Awaze, 3415 Main St., had 7 critical violations during an Oct. 13 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chubby’s on Broadway, 3756 Broadway, had 7 critical violations during an Oct. 12 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during an Oct. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Nick and Jake’s on Main, 5031 Main St., had 7 critical violations during an Oct. 13 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during an Oct. 18 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
