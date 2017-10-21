Chick-fil-A was named the favored quick-serve restaurant in Missouri, study finds.
The most popular quick-serve chain in Kansas & Missouri? Study results may surprise you

By Joyce Smith

October 21, 2017 11:56 AM

According to research by Foursquare, Chick-fil-A is the most popular quick-serve chain in nearly every state, including Missouri.

But some consumers are calling foul.

Foursquare, an app used for recommendations, looked at which chains received the most visits on average per location in every state, based on the total number of visits to each chain, divided by the number of locations in that state. Got that?

While Chick-fil-A dominated in most states, the study indicates Kansas went for Culver’s. Culver’s only has five Kansas locations, four in the metro and one in Lawrence. It also has a handful of locations on the Missouri side of the State Line.

But some consumers agreed with the results, some weren’t having it. Among the posts to the feature on Business Insider’s Facebook page:

“I'm a born and raised Texan. Never voted in this so called survey. Whataburger is King here in Texas. Not In-N-Out Burger, not Chic Fila .....stop with the fake news.”

Sonic is better than all the rest of your states choices as far as this map goes but in NM our local chains are the best hands down.”

“Based on Foursquare check-ins...an app literally no one has used in the last five years. Brilliant.”

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

