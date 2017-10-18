KC restaurant updates for October: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

Here’s a look at what’s happening in restaurant news around the Kansas City area.
Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. Late 2017 opening.
▪ The Ainsworth, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Fall opening.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee. Late November/early December opening. It also plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South. It has a site plan for a location at 10641 State Line Road for a possible mid-summer 2018 opening. Plans for a Corbin Park location fell through but it would like to open three to four shops in the metro in 2018.
▪ The Bar at Red Bridge, 666 E. Red Bridge Road. Officials did not return phone calls.
▪ BKS Artisan Ales, 633 E. 63rd St., Suite 120. Some ticketed tasting events this month and next with a public opening in December.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Brookside Barrio, 6227 Brookside Plaza. No opening date was available.
▪ Charleston’s, Restaurant Pavilion at Ward Parkway, 8817 State Line Road. Opens Monday, Oct. 23. .
▪ Casual Animal Brewing Co., 1725 McGee St. Hopes to open by the holidays.
▪ Chewology, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Opens Sunday, Oct. 22.
▪ Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, 4800 Main building, Suite 101, formerly the Board of Trade building. Later this month.
▪ Firenza Pizza, Shops at Boardwalk, 8624 N. Boardwalk Ave. No opening date was available.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park and Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. Early December openings. It also plans 10 more metro locations.
▪ Fuji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Best Host Inn Plaza, 5701 Longview Road. Late November opening.
▪ The Gin Mill, 4800 W. 135th St., Suite 250, Leawood. It plans to open Friday.
▪ Ginger Sue’s, NorthWood Shopping Center, at 2820 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan. November opening.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence. Hopes to open later this year.
▪ Hogshead, Country Club Plaza, 4743 Pennsylvania Ave. (former California Pizza Kitchen space). November opening.
▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs, BluHawk, 15901 Antioch Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Johnny’s Tavern, 1175 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Oct. 30 opening scheduled.
▪ Krab Kingz, 3805 Broadway. Franchisee of the Houston-based seafood restaurant. No opening date was available.
▪ Larkburger, 4800 Main building at 4800 Main St. By the end of the year.
▪ Louie’s Wine Dive, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. Fall opening.
▪ Lolli & Pops, Oak Park Mall, sweet shop, 95th Street and Quivira Road, Overland Park. Oct. 26 opening.
▪ Maru Sushi and Grill, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ McAlister’s Deli, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. Fall opening.
▪ McLain’s Market and Deli is going through the Lawrence planning department for a new location at 1420 Crescent Road. McLain’s officials declined to comment.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty. Nov. 3 opening.
▪ Messenger Coffee Co., with an Ibis Bakery, 1624 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads. Soft opening later this week.
▪ Nature’s Own Market, 1020 Westport Road. Hopes to open by the end of the year.
▪ Nomads, coffee and cocktails, breakfast, lunch and snacks operation, 1804 W. 39th St., in the former D.B. Cooper’s space. Fall opening.
▪ The Pearl, 1744 Broadway. Coda formerly occupied the space. The owner could not be reached for comment.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ The Pressed Penny, 1511 Westport Road. End of October or early November.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, 4231 Main St., in the H&R Block building. No opening date was available.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, 3000 Troost Ave. November opening.
▪ The Russell, 3141 Main St. By mid-November.
▪ Rye, Country Club Plaza, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway. Mid-to-late November opening.
▪ Stanford’s 813, 813 Walnut. Stanford’s Comedy Club is relocating from the Legends Outlets Kansas City to downtown Kansas City. Hopes to open later this month.
▪ The Sundry is relocating. It plans to open in Plexpod Westport Commons, at 300 E. 39th St., later this month. It also will open at 10000 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, and in Commerce Tower, 911 Main St., but no opening dates were available.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. December opening scheduled.
▪ Texas Roadhouse, Edgewood Farms, 8051 N. Roanridge Road. Nov. 6 opening.
▪ T. Loft plans to open in the new Health House, 3924 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. November opening.
Now open
▪ Ad Astra Market, 5811 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Arrowhead Stadium: BBQ Alley, BRGR Kitchen + Bar, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and more.
▪ The Bar West Plaza, 1121 W. 47th St., by the owners of Bar West in Shawnee and The Bar in Mission.
▪ Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, BluHawk, 8093 W. 159th St., Overland Park.
▪ Emilie’s French Teas, Waldo, 8131 Wornall Road.
▪ Empanada Madness, 13135 State Line Road.
▪ Johnny C’s Celi & Pasta, Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 115.
▪ KC Soda, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101 C.
▪ Meatball District, 1806 W. 39th St. It has softly reopened 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with dinner starting Thursday. New owner, new menu.
▪ Minus One Celsius Ice Cream, Thai rolled ice cream, 6513 N.W. Barry Road.
▪ MOD Pizza Antioch Crossing, 5315 N. Antioch Road.
▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, Crossroads, 1815 Wyandotte St.
▪ Parkway: Social Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 616 Ward Parkway.
▪ RecordBar, 1520 Grand Blvd., for lunch and dinner.
▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, BluHawk, 8001 W. 159th St, Overland Park.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Zona Rosa, 8501 N.W. Prairie View Road. Early January 2018 opening.
▪ RedWether food hall, 1707 Locust St. Mid-2018 opening.
▪ Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, burnt end tacos, burritos and more, 11920 Ambassador Drive.
▪ Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer, 8811 State Line Road, in the Restaurant Pavilion at Ward Parkway.
▪ Stonewall Restaurant and Pizzeria at 1008 Massachusetts, Lawrence.
▪ Waffle Bar, Country Club Plaza, 4745 Central St.
▪ Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse, Raintree Village, 837 S.W. Lemans Lane, Lee’s Summit. Opened in late July with a grand opening in September.
Closings
▪ Cafe al Dente, River Market, 412 Delaware St.
▪ California Pizza Kitchen, Park Place, 11655 Ash St., Leawood.
▪ Freebirds World Burrito closed its area locations in Mission, Overland Park and Westport
▪ Winslow’s, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101 A.
Coming in spring 2018 & beyond
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, 5070 Main St. Jan. 15, 2018, opening.
▪ Blaze Wood-Fired Pizza, 11991 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. Early 2018 opening.
▪ Caffetteria, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 71st and Mission Road, Prairie Village. January 2018 opening.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Early 2018 opening scheduled.
▪ County Line Ice House, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St. Spring 2018 opening.
▪ Crows Coffee, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 535 E. Red Bridge Road. January/February 2018 opening.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts plans to open in the Price Chopper at 501 S. Commercial Drive in Bonner Springs in mid-January.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. July 2018 opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., in a building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Construction has started for an early 2018 opening.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, 1600 Genessee St. By April 2018, according to its Facebook page.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 12180 Blue Valley in Overland Park. January 2018 opening.
▪ Made in KC Eats, food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St., plans to open next spring. Three or four food trucks would set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays. It also will have a shipping container bar.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, BluHawk,159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ Wahlburgers is teaming up with Hy-Vee to open 26 restaurants, as well as in the 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille locations. No opening dates were available.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. January 2018 opening.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments