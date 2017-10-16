Kansas restaurant inspections for Oct. 16

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority health code violations.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ A1 Sushi & Hibachi, 6357 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 16 priority violations during a Sept. 28 first operational inspection after licensing. It had eight priority violations during an Oct. 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee, had 16 priority violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Fuel American Made Bar & Grill, Rosana Square, 7300 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during an Oct. 4 routine inspection.
▪ Mom’s Kitchen, 530 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had 14 priority violations during an Oct. 4 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during an Oct. 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hen House Market, Camelot Court, 11721 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 13 priority violations during an Oct. 11 routine inspection.
▪ Bar West, 7174 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.
▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Quinton’s Bar & Deli, 615 Massachusetts, Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during an Oct. 2 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during an Oct. 12 follow-up inspection.
▪ Gambino’s Pizza, 8725 Bourgade St., Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 12906 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 10 routine inspection.
▪ K-Macho’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 11741 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 3 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Kulture Kurry, 9940 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Spice N Rice, 6537 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during an Oct. 2 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Wooden Spoke Restaurant, 309 Ames St., Baldwin City, had 9 priority violations during an Oct. 3 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ April’s Firelight Lounge, 2046 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.
▪ Jarocho Authentic Mexican Seafood, 719 W. Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Nan Jing Restaurant, 11729 College Blvd., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 10 routine inspection.
▪ Gambino’s Pizza, 1402 Church St., Eudora, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
