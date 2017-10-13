Roach infestation temporarily shuts down Prairie Village restaurant

Urban Table temporarily closed Tuesday night after a health inspection.
The inspector cited the restaurant for 10 priority violations during an inspection following a complaint. The restaurant temporarily closed when more than 80 live roaches were found in the kitchen area, employee bathroom, office and other areas.
Urban Table, in Corinth Square at 8232 Mission Road, posted a sign on its door Tuesday night: “Due to a building issue, we are closed for dinner tonight. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please visit our sister restaurant, BRGR Kitchen + Bar, around the corner.”
It was reinspected Wednesday afternoon, and the inspector found at least 15 roaches but the restaurant was allowed to reopen.
The owner declined to comment.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
