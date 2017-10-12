A Planet Fitness opened at 2415 N.E. Vivion Road in mid-January.
Cityscape

Planet Fitness is opening two more area locations

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

October 12, 2017 11:17 AM

Planet Fitness continues to expand in the metro with two new locations scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The locations:

▪ An 18,000-square-foot club at 9331 Quivira Road, Overland Park, (by Best Buy)

▪ A 23,500-square-foot club at 300 S.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

The clubs will feature a variety of exercise equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, Arc trainers and stationary bikes — all pointed at 70-inch TVs. They also will have the company’s popular 30-minute PF Express circuit room, dedicated abs and stretching area, strength equipment, locker rooms and showers.

New members can join the locations for a $1 enrollment fee, followed by a monthly fee of $10 with no long-term commitments.

Planet Fitness, which entered the market six years ago, will then have a dozen clubs in the metro. The company was founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H. It currently has more than 8.7 million customers and more than 1,400 locations in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

