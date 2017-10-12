Park Place
Which Kansas City area malls will close on Thanksgiving Day?

By Joyce Smith

October 12, 2017 10:51 AM

Several area malls have confirmed their holiday hours and are finalizing events for the season. We will update those as they become available.

▪ Independence Center, Independence: Tentative hours are 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day with some retailers staying open through Black Friday. The mall’s official Black Friday hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Legends Outlets Kansas City, Kansas City, Kan.: It will be closed on Thanksgiving but some retailers and restaurants may be open during the holiday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with giveaways, entertainment and more.

The 13th annual Legendary Tree Lighting Ceremony will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, prize giveaways and more.

▪ Oak Park Mall, Overland Park: It will close on Thanksgiving and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances have the option to open on Thanksgiving Day.

In a statement, Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL Properties, owners of Oak Park Mall, said, “The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive.”

▪ Park Place, Leawood: It will be closed on Thanksgiving and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday. Retail holiday hours Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Ice at Park Place, outdoor ice skating rink, will be open from Nov. 17 to Feb. 19. A “Holiday Open House at Park Place” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 will include special offers, snacks, drinks and activities from restaurants and shops, as well as strolling Dickens carolers.

Park Place also will offer a “gift card with purchase” promotion beginning Nov. 25.

▪ Town Center Plaza, Town Center Crossing, Leawood: Holiday hours were not available.

▪ Zona Rosa, Northland: It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

