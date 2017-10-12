Which Kansas City area malls will close on Thanksgiving Day?

Several area malls have confirmed their holiday hours and are finalizing events for the season. We will update those as they become available.
▪ Independence Center, Independence: Tentative hours are 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day with some retailers staying open through Black Friday. The mall’s official Black Friday hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
▪ Legends Outlets Kansas City, Kansas City, Kan.: It will be closed on Thanksgiving but some retailers and restaurants may be open during the holiday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with giveaways, entertainment and more.
The 13th annual Legendary Tree Lighting Ceremony will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, prize giveaways and more.
▪ Oak Park Mall, Overland Park: It will close on Thanksgiving and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances have the option to open on Thanksgiving Day.
In a statement, Stephen Lebovitz, president and CEO of CBL Properties, owners of Oak Park Mall, said, “The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive.”
▪ Park Place, Leawood: It will be closed on Thanksgiving and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday. Retail holiday hours Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Ice at Park Place, outdoor ice skating rink, will be open from Nov. 17 to Feb. 19. A “Holiday Open House at Park Place” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 will include special offers, snacks, drinks and activities from restaurants and shops, as well as strolling Dickens carolers.
Park Place also will offer a “gift card with purchase” promotion beginning Nov. 25.
▪ Town Center Plaza, Town Center Crossing, Leawood: Holiday hours were not available.
▪ Zona Rosa, Northland: It will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
