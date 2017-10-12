Two chain restaurants set to replace south KC Einstein Bros. Bagels

Lane4 Property Group plans to put up a new multi-tenant building in south Kansas City’s State Line Shopping Center.
It will tear down the current Einstein Bros. Bagels building at 10215 State Line Road, as well as a former car wash to the south.
A new 6,505-square-foot building on the site will house two chain restaurants. Lane4 said Panera Bread will be on the south end with a drive-thru and patio area surrounded by a fence. A Panera Bread currently operates in Watts Mill Plaza at 1128 W. 103rd St. Panera Bread officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Lane4 is in talks with another national restaurant chain to take the other space. Plans submitted to the city show a Chipotle for the spot but Lane4 would not confirm Chipotle as a tenant.
If all goes as planned, the new building, which will have a stone, brick and limestone facade, would open by fall 2018. The southern entrance to the center also would close to accommodate the drive-thru and help alleviate traffic at 103rd and State Line, Lane4 said.
A district manager for Einstein said the restaurant is expected to close in the next few weeks. It has about a dozen employees who will be offered positions at the other area Einstein locations.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments