Cityscape

September 26, 2017 4:17 PM

Four locations in the Kansas City area for new Thai fried ice cream

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

New, locally owned Freezing Rolls plans to open four area locations in December.

Owner Tony Dang said he will open the Thai fried ice cream shops in the Legends Outlets Kansas City, BluHawk in Overland Park, SummitWoods Crossing in Lee’s Summit and the Northland’s Zona Rosa.

Thai-fried ice cream rolls are made by pouring a milk-based liquid over an extremely cold, steel surface, then the base is spread thinly and scraped to create rolls of ice cream. The rolls are then placed in a cup or a waffle cone and topped with extras like whipped cream or hot fudge.

Dang took the former Topsy’s space in the Legends Outlets at 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite M107, in Kansas City, Kan., and Topsy’s relocated to 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite T118. Addresses for the other locations were not available.

In other Legends Outlets news:

Go Calendars, Games and Toys plans an Oct. 5 opening for its new seasonal store at 1829 Village West Parkway, Suite T107, and it will operate in the space until Jan. 31.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

Related content

Cityscape

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Pause
Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth 1:43

Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth

Fatal crashes up in Kansas City: Impairment, speed to blame 2:20

Fatal crashes up in Kansas City: Impairment, speed to blame

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 3:05

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 1:47

Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Deadly shooting in KCK 1:06

Deadly shooting in KCK

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

  • Watch how rolled ice cream is made

    Freezing Moo, an ice cream shop in south Overland Park, offers rolled ice cream made while customers watch. The restaurant is so popular it's expanding to more locations soon.

Watch how rolled ice cream is made

View more video

Cityscape