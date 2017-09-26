Four locations in the Kansas City area for new Thai fried ice cream

New, locally owned Freezing Rolls plans to open four area locations in December.
Owner Tony Dang said he will open the Thai fried ice cream shops in the Legends Outlets Kansas City, BluHawk in Overland Park, SummitWoods Crossing in Lee’s Summit and the Northland’s Zona Rosa.
Thai-fried ice cream rolls are made by pouring a milk-based liquid over an extremely cold, steel surface, then the base is spread thinly and scraped to create rolls of ice cream. The rolls are then placed in a cup or a waffle cone and topped with extras like whipped cream or hot fudge.
Dang took the former Topsy’s space in the Legends Outlets at 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite M107, in Kansas City, Kan., and Topsy’s relocated to 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite T118. Addresses for the other locations were not available.
In other Legends Outlets news:
Go Calendars, Games and Toys plans an Oct. 5 opening for its new seasonal store at 1829 Village West Parkway, Suite T107, and it will operate in the space until Jan. 31.
