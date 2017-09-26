Kansas restaurant inspections for Sept. 26

1:14 Olathe police officer surprises daughter at BVNW football game after deployment Pause

1:50 Life expectancy declines in these zip codes

3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials

1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

6:47 Star Sessions with Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys

1:11 How the Salvy Splash became the Royals' winning tradition

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism