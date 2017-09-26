Kansas restaurant inspections for Sept. 26

Here are the Kansas area restaurants with 7 or more priority health code violations.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Charlie D’s Catfish and More to Go, 6519 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 15 priority violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had six priority violations during a Sept. 21 follow-up inspection
▪ Quick Mart, 2859 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a Sept. 18 routine inspection.
▪ Sushi Mido, 6010 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a Sept. 21 routine inspection.
▪ Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 7316 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 14 licensing inspection.
▪ Carniceria La Luz, 309 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Sept. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chang’s Wok, 812 N. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 21 licensing inspection.
▪ Delicias Pastries, 1704 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a Sept. 12 routine inspection.
▪ Twin Peaks, 14805 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 21 inspection following a complaint.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
