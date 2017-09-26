Cityscape

September 26, 2017 8:54 AM

Kansas restaurant inspections for Sept. 26

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

Here are the Kansas area restaurants with 7 or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):

▪ Charlie D’s Catfish and More to Go, 6519 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 15 priority violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had six priority violations during a Sept. 21 follow-up inspection

▪ Quick Mart, 2859 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a Sept. 18 routine inspection.

▪ Sushi Mido, 6010 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a Sept. 21 routine inspection.

▪ Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 7316 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 14 licensing inspection.

▪ Carniceria La Luz, 309 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Sept. 19 follow-up inspection.

▪ Chang’s Wok, 812 N. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 21 licensing inspection.

▪ Delicias Pastries, 1704 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a Sept. 12 routine inspection.

▪ Twin Peaks, 14805 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 21 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

