Why is the Best Buy store closing its doors in Olathe?

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 10:45 AM

Best Buy will close its Olathe store, at 11750 S. Strang Line Road, at the end of business Oct. 28.

A company official said Best Buy looks at every lease that comes up for renewal and will close a small number of stores from time to time, but it has not closed stores en masse like other retailers and no other Kansas City area stores are set to close.

The company issued this statement: “It’s never an easy decision to not renew a store lease. This was a business decision and has no reflection on our agents and Blue Shirts or the work they have done. We have made significant investments in our Oak Park and Overland Park (115th & Metcalf) stores, which many customers have chosen over our Olathe store.”

The 48,744-square-foot Olathe store opened in 2002 and was remodeled in 2006. It has 35 full-time and some part-time employees.

Company officials said they expect that many of the employees will stay with Best Buy as it has seven area locations, but all permanent full-time and part-time employees who do not stay with Best Buy will receive a severance package.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

