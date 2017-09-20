New Mission shop is part florist, part cafe along with specialty food and retail

More Videos 1:23 Five things to know about Ad Astra Market Pause 2:02 Kansas City barbecue: what's so special about it? 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 0:43 Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 0:56 Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' 0:52 Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Five things to know about Ad Astra Market Ad Astra Market opened in August in Mission, Kan., and offers customers handcrafted food options including protein balls, cookies and sandwiches, dine in or grab and go. Located at 5811 Johnson Drive, Ad Astra Market is a dual business. In addition to the food offerings, Ad Astra is also a European-style flower shop. Ad Astra Market opened in August in Mission, Kan., and offers customers handcrafted food options including protein balls, cookies and sandwiches, dine in or grab and go. Located at 5811 Johnson Drive, Ad Astra Market is a dual business. In addition to the food offerings, Ad Astra is also a European-style flower shop. Tammy Ljungblad and Joyce Smith The Kansas City Star

