Aaron Lindberg
Cityscape

New national retailer for the Plaza, H&M sets Independence opening & free beef jerky?

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 9:16 AM

After recently opening stores in the Legends Outlets Kansas City and Oak Park Mall, Vans Off the Wall is now working on a Country Club Plaza location.

A work permit has been issued under Vans Off the Wall Clothing Store for 447 W. 47th St., site of the former American Apparel store, next to Standard Style. Plaza officials referred calls to Vans. Vans officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

In other retail updates:

▪ International retailer H&M plans to open in Independence Center at noon Oct. 19. The 23,000-square-foot store will sell clothing for the entire family. The first 300 shoppers in line will receive an H&M Access for Fashion Pass valued at between $10 and $300, as well as other surprise offers.

▪ Beef Jerky Experience, in Overland Park’s Corbin Park at 6301 W. 135th St., Suite Bb, will have its grand opening starting Wednesday through Saturday (Sept. 20-23) with special deals and promotions, including a chance to win free jerky for a year (a four-ounce bag of beef jerky once a week for a year).

The stores offer more than 100 varieties of premium jerky, including exotic meats such as kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk, as well as specialty flavors such as Cajun. They also sell gourmet snacks, popcorn, peanuts, jellies, jam and other specialty food items.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

