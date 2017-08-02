Power & Light District to lose an original tenant

Gordon Biersch, an original tenant of the Power & Light District, is closing.
The chain opened in an 8,500-square-foot space, with a patio on the Kansas City Live Block, in March 2008.
On Wednesday it sent emails to customers saying, “Thank you for 9 years of craft beer and food. Gordon Biersch Kansas City will be permanently closing Sunday, August 13th.” It also provided a coupon for a free beer to be used at the Leawood location.
Nick Benjamin, executive director of the Power & Light District, issued this statement: “Gordon Biersch has had a great run through the end of its lease term in the Power & Light District and we would like to thank them for the role they have played in the revitalization of downtown Kansas City. Tenant transitions are a healthy part of the evolution of a neighborhood and we take a great deal of pride in the fact that we have taken advantage of transition opportunities over the years to continually update and diversify the Power & Light District’s tenant mix.”
Benjamin said he would announce a replacement for Gordon Biersch at 100 E. 14th St. within the next couple of weeks. That tenant is scheduled to open in early 2018.
Gordon Biersch is owned by CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Inc., one of the largest craft brewery restaurant operators in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Gordon Biersch and Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom logos.
Company officials issued this statement: “Gordon Biersch and its parent company, CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Group Inc., would like to express our thanks to the community and the Power & Light District for what was a successful run in Kansas City. Our lease came to its natural end at this location. We have enjoyed being a part of the renaissance of downtown Kansas City and continue to be committed to doing business in the Kansas City area with our Gordon Biersch Restaurant & Brewery in Leawood, and our Old Chicago Pizza & Taprooms in Independence, Shoal Creek, and one under construction in Overland Park.”
