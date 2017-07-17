Menu debuts: Four new burgers in KC area from $4 to $14.49

Four chain operations have put new burger offerings on their menus:
▪ Culver’s restaurant: Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger, beef patty topped with American, cheddar and Havarti cheese and garlic mayonnaise.
Cost: $4.39 for a single, $5.69 for a double and $6.99 for a triple.
Available: Through Sept. 3 or while supplies last
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burger: The BBQ Boss Hog, sweet and tangy barbecue pulled pork over an ancho-marinated beef patty with cheddar cheese, dill pickle planks, tortilla strips, red onions, lettuce and smoky mayonnaise on a jalapeno cornmeal Kaiser roll.
Cost: $14.49
Available: Through Oct. 1
▪ Smashburger: Triple Double with two layers of beef and three layers of melted cheese on an artisan bun.
Cost: $4 introductory price in July
Available: Permanent
▪ Wendy’s: Bacon Queso Burger, quarter-pound of fresh, never frozen beef topped with warm and spicy poblano queso, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, fire-roasted salsa, red onions and shredded cheddar cheese on a toasted red jalapeno bun. It also is offering a bacon queso chicken sandwich and bacon queso fries.
Cost: $4.99 for the burger, $5.39 for the chicken and $2.49 for the fries
