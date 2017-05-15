Cityscape

May 15, 2017 4:25 PM

Northland Costco finally has opening date

By Joyce Smith

Costco will open its new Northland location on Thursday, according to its website.

Costco, a warehouse membership club, had long been rumored to be opening a Northland location. But it wasn’t until March 2016 that a location was finally confirmed by the Kansas City and Clay and Platte county officials, developer MD Management and the Platte County R-3 School District.

The company would not confirm the location until construction began.

The 155,820-square-foot store is at 1600 N.W. 88th St. It will sell a variety of merchandise including electronics, bulk groceries and pet food, wine and spirits, appliances, furniture and apparel.

Costco currently operates 729 warehouses, including 508 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 95 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia and two in Spain.

It has area locations in midtown, Independence, Lenexa and Overland Park.

