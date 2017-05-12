Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for May 12

▪ Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Golden Corral, 13440 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 14 priority violations during a May 3 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Epic Buffet, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a May 2 verification inspection.
▪ Yummy Chinese, 15005 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during its first operational inspection after licensing on April 25. It had 3 priority violations during a May 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Downtown Diner, 409 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during an April 24 routine inspection.
▪ Pizza West, 5436 Roberts, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during an April 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Dewey’s Book & Bean, MidAmerica Nazarene University, 2030 E. College Way, Olathe, had 9 priority violations during an April 26 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a May 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack, 5835 Lamar Ave., Mission, had 9 priority violations during a May 2 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Chinatown Super Buffet, 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during an April 24 inspection following a complaint. It had no priority violations during a May 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Crushed Red Urban Bake & Chop Shop, 10640 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a May 2 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Homer’s Coffee House, 7126 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a May 2 routine inspection.
▪ Houlihan’s, 2820 W. 53rd St., Fairway, had 8 priority violations during an April 26 inspection following a complaint. It had 1 priority violation during a May 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Celebrity’s Cheese Steaks, Burgers & More, 405 E. Main St., Gardner, had 7 priority violations during an April 26 routine inspection.
▪ Korma Sutra Cuisine of India, 7217 W. 110th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during an April 25 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Lucky Wok, 15129 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had 7 priority violations during an April 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Salty Iguana, 8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during an April 27 inspection following a complaint. It had 1 priority violation during a May 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Stagecoach Tavern, 9617 W. 87th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during an April 25 inspection following a complaint. It had 3 priority violations during a May 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tea Garden, 12755 S. Mur-Len Road, Olathe, had 7 priority violations during an April 26 routine inspection.
▪ Tropicana, 539 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a May 1 routine inspection.
▪ US Bank Cafe, 12800 Foster St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a May 1 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Carniceria El Torito No. 3, deli, 6200 Independence Ave., had 12 critical violations during a May 2 routine inspection.
▪ Plaza Hotel, 11828 N.W. Plaza Drive, had 11 critical violations during a May 1 routine inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee Market Grille, 5330 N.W. 64th St., had 9 critical violations during a May 3 routine inspection.
▪ Baked in Kansas City, 706 Westport Road, had 7 critical violations during a May 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Monk’s Roast Beef, catering operation, had 8 critical violations during an April 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ KC Express Food and Mart, 2619 Independence Ave., had 7 critical violations during a May 1 routine inspection. It had 5 critical violations during a May 3 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a May 5 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
