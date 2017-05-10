Two KC-area restaurants make OpenTable’s list of 100 best brunches in America

Just in time for Mother’s Day, OpenTable, an online restaurant reservations system, has released its “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2017” list.
The list features restaurants in 36 states and Washington, D.C., culled from 10 million restaurant reviews, spanning 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California topped the list with 10 honorees.
The Kansas City area had two on the list:
▪ Cafe Sebastienne, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 4420 Warwick Blvd. Its Sunday brunch includes dried cherry scones, apple-gouda pork sausage, ruby trout, Mojo Duroc pork chops and brunch punch.
Costs vary per item.
▪ V’s Italiano Ristorante, 10819 E. U.S. 40 highway, Independence. Its Sunday brunch includes eggs Benedict, French toast with Italian bread, stuffed pasta shells, chicken Pomodori, teriyaki salmon, carving stations for beef and ham, sauteed pasta stations, fresh fruit and desserts. it also offers bottomless champagne, mimosas and fruit juices.
Cost: $18.95 per adult; $8.95 for children ages 4 to 12; and children ages 3 and younger eat for free.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments