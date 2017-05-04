New Lee’s Summit restaurant will offer hand-cut steaks, 100 different whiskeys

In early 2016, Springfield’s Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Restaurant announced plans to enter the market.
Now its area franchisee, H2B Restaurants LLC, has set a May 19 opening in Lee’s Summit. H2B took a 6,500-square-foot space at 860 NW Blue Parkway, Suite W, in Summit Fair.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily and food will be served until midnight.
Menu items include Buffalo chicken dip, smothered steak (USDA choice center cut, seasoned sirloin with grilled onions, mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese), lemon pepper chicken, jerk chops, pan-seared tilapia, chicken ranch Alfredo pasta, street tacos, and barbecue pork chops.
It will have more than 100 different whiskeys, 24 beers on tap, classic cocktails and frozen cocktails, wine, and seasonal specialty cocktails like the Black Walnut Old Fashioned. It also will have 30 large HDTVs. It will seat more than 260 people indoors and it also will have a covered patio.
Partner Paul Sundy said he named the restaurants after a longtime customer of his grandfather’s tavern in Lockwood, Mo. The regular would come in a couple of times a week at happy hour with the same drink order, “I’m only going to have one, so make it a big one,” earning him the nickname Big Whiskey.
Big Whiskey’s Concepts owns five of the restaurants — three in Springfield, and two in the Ozark area. A franchisee recently opened a location in Bentonville, Ark., and a location will open in Republic, Mo., this summer.
Sundy originally said the Kansas City market could hold eight or nine locations, including three corporate-owned operations to “seed the market.” Two more locations are expected to open in the next two years and it is looking at locations that are around 5,500-to-6,500 square feet.
H2B is a Missouri-based restaurant group owned by Ed House, Ryan Bohl and JD House.
