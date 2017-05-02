Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for May 2

Here are area restaurants and grocery stores with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ McKeever’s Price Chopper, 19601 W. 101st St., Lenexa, had 16 priority violations during an April 20 routine inspection.
▪ 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 15 priority violations during an April 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Carniceria La Luz, 309 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during an April 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ El Rio Bravo Supermarket, 11 S. 10th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during an April 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 13351 Mission Road, Leawood, had 11 priority violations during an April 18 follow-up inspection.
▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, Camelot Court, 11851 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 11 priority violations during an April 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an April 14 follow-up inspection. The restaurant closed on April 24.
▪ MeMa’s Old-Fashioned Bakery, 2010 N. 59th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a March 27 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during an April 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, 7198 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during an April 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Superstore, 13815 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during an April 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sushi House, Town Center Plaza, 5041 W. 117th St., Leawood, had 10 priority violations during an April 18 routine inspection.
▪ Firehouse Subs, Olathe Station, 15137 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 8 priority violations during an April 19 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Hong Kong Star, 918 E. Old 56 Highway, Olathe, had 8 priority violations during an April 19 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Jose Pepper’s, 6870 Johnson Drive, Mission, had 7 priority violations during an April 20 inspection following a complaint.
▪ The Other Place, 22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 7 priority violations during an April 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Planet Sub, 7750 State Ave., Suite 100, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during an April 17 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Smoke ’N Babes BBQ/Eventful Impressions, 11503 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 7 priority violations during an April 19 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Gringo Loco Neighborhood Market, deli, 3825 Independence Ave., had 18 critical violations during an April 19 routine inspection. It had 6 critical violations during an April 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Vietnam Cafe, 522 Campbell St., had 12 critical violations during an April 25 routine inspection.
▪ The Blue Line, River Market, 529 Walnut St., had 11 critical violations during an April 24 routine inspection.
▪ Taqueria Tres Hermanos, 5224 E. Truman Road, had 9 critical violations during an April 20 routine inspection.
▪ Taqueria El Torito, 6126 Independence Ave., had 8 critical violations during an April 21 routine inspection.
▪ Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio, deli, 2904 Independence Ave., had 7 critical violations during an April 24 routine inspection.
▪ China Wok, 6048 N.W. Barry Road, had 7 critical violations during an April 19 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an April 24 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments