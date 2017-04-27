A rose that lasts forever: Waldo welder turns a one-off gift into blooming business

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer Pause 4:05 A bird's eye view of Corvino's Supper Club & Tasting Room 1:13 April restaurant updates in Kansas City area: what's coming, what's open 1:52 How to use the new green bike boxes at some Kansas City intersections 1:24 How to avoid oak mite bites 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0 1:08 Analyzing the Chiefs' needs in the 2017 NFL Draft 3:46 Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jay Lockett uses his welding skills to fabricate roses out of steel or titanium at his Kansas City-based Jayfabwerks. Lockett also does custom work on cars and other commercial work. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star