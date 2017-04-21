KC restaurant updates for April: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer Pause

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza

1:19 What's the best BBQ joint in Kansas City? Veteran Royals share their favorites

1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start

1:27 Smart house, healthier occupants

3:32 Meet Kansas City's American Ninja Warriors

2:15 Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week

1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial

1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled