KC restaurant updates for April: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

Coming soon
▪ A1 Sushi and Hibachi plans to open in The Fountains shopping center at 6537 W. 119th St. in Overland Park, in May.
▪ AnaMarina Cafe, 809 W. 39th St. David Hernandez, a native of Venezuela who has lived in the U.S. for 23 years, plans to open the cafe by late May.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans a 2,800-square-foot shop with drive-through at 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, for a late summer or early fall opening. The company also is looking at sites for two Overland Park locations and one in Liberty.
▪ Baskin-Robbins plans to open later this month in Antioch Crossing, 5243 N. Antioch Road.
▪ The Big Biscuit plans a June opening in Santa Fe Square, 13505 S. Mur-Len Road, Olathe, and an early July opening at 1640 S.E. Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit.
▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Summit Fair, 860 N.W. Blue Parkway, Suite Y, in Lee’s Summit. A mid-May opening is scheduled.
▪ Billy Sims Barbecue, 9222 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, former home of Pei Wei Asian Diner. A mid-May opening is planned.
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, plans a late summer opening at 5070 Main St.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill is scheduled to open Monday, April 24, at 525 Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence.
▪ Brookside Pizza & Taproom plans a late summer opening at 600 E. 63rd St., in a building that houses its sister business Brookside Wine & Spirits.
▪ Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex chain based in Austin, Texas, has set a May 30 opening for its new location at 11965 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe.
▪ Coal Vines, Country Club Plaza, 616 Ward Parkway, has temporarily shut down for a new concept to debut this summer.
▪ Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, 4800 Main building, Suite 101, formerly the Board of Trade building. A May opening is scheduled. 4800 Main also is in final negotiations with a fast casual burger tenant.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans a mid-to-late May opening at 10019 E. Missouri 350 in Raytown. Freddy’s also has purchased property near the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Freshwater (Fine) Dining, 3711 Summit St., a modern Continental European cuisine using local ingredients, plans to open in the next few days.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, which has area locations in south Kansas City, Overland Park and Lawrence, plans a May 4 opening in the Cherokee South Plaza, 8909 W. 95th St., Overland Park.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, plans to open by September at 1600 Genessee St.
▪ Gossip, a dance club and restaurant, wants to open at 10635 Floyd St. in Overland Park.
▪ Headrush Roasters Coffee & Tea plans to open in the former Kaldi’s space at 4115 N. Mulberry Drive in the Village at Briarcliff in early-to-mid May.
▪ Ignite Wood Fire Grill, Lenexa City Center, 8721 Ryckert St., Lenexa. Riley Drive Entertainment plans to open the restaurant on Tuesday, April 25.
▪ iTap (International Tap House) plans a late May opening at 18th and Oak streets.
▪ Jarocho South, 13145 State Line Road, plans to open Thursday, April 27.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe plans to open at 800 N.E. Coronado Drive in Blue Springs on June 30, and 621 E. Markey Parkway, Belton, on July 28. A location at 12180 Blue Valley in Overland Park is scheduled to open in early January 2018.
▪ Larkburger plans to open Tuesday in Corbin Park, 13611 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ Lenexa Public Market will include a Roasterie Cafe and Marilyn’s Mad Treats. It also is in talks with three other local restaurant operations and plans to open in late July.
▪ Maggiano’s Little Italy, Corbin Park, 7025 W. 135th St., Overland Par, in late July.
▪ Main Event Entertainment plans to open at 9081 N.W. Roanridge Road in Edgewood Farms on May 9.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, 1208 W. 39th St., plans a mid-June opening in Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty, and a mid- to late-May opening in Overland Park.
▪ Mission Taco Joint plans a mid-May opening at 18th and Oak streets.
▪ The Mixx plans a new fast casual concept in part of the former Bruce Smith space in the Prairie Village Shopping Center. A fall opening is scheduled.
▪ MOD Pizza plans to open Saturday at 1112 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, and a late spring opening is planned for Antioch Crossing, 5315 N. Antioch Road. A location at 1937 Foxwood Drive is expected to open this summer.
▪ The Monarch Cocktail Bar & Lounge, Plaza Vista, 4840 Roanoke Parkway, plans an August opening.
▪ Paleterias Tropicana, plans to open a location in the University of Kansas Medical Center at 3901 Rainbow Blvd.
▪ A Papa Keno’s Pizzeria franchisee has signed a lease for the Snow & Co. space at 1815 Wyandotte St. for a July opening.
▪ The Peanut plans a mid-May opening at 6409 N. Cosby Ave., just west of Interstate 29 in the Picture Hills Shopping Center.
▪ Pinsa Pizzeria & Kitchen, a fast-casual concept, plans to open in SummitWoods Shopping Center, 1694 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. plans to open at 1101 Indiana, Lawrence, by June.
▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats plans an early June opening at 18921 E. Valley View Parkway in Independence.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery plans to open in the Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 165, in May.
▪ The Russell plans to open in early June at 3141 Main St. It will offer rustic American fare and will use a 10-foot Argentinian fire table to cook items over applewood.
▪ The SandBox at PowerPlay, 509 N.W. Barry Road. PowerPlay will add sand volleyball courts with a two-story bar and grill featuring craft and domestic beers, a full bar, shareable appetizers and “delicious fried food.” The top level will feature an outdoor deck with bar and fire pit. A late April opening is scheduled, but leagues are forming now.
▪ Simple Science Juices plans a mid-June opening in Corbin Park at 13725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, next to Buffalo Wild Wings and the UPS store in Corbin Park.
▪ Snow & Co., frozen cocktails and more, is relocating its Crossroads location to Westport. It plans to close at 1815 Wyandotte St. on April 29 and reopen at 421 Westport Road in early May.
▪ Soiree New Orleans Bistro plans to open soon at 14121 Earthworks Drive, Smithville. It will offer cajun, creole and Southern-style cuisine.
▪ Songbird Cafe plans a May soft opening with a grand opening June 2 at 1529 Grand Blvd.
▪ Spokes Cafe Cyclery — described as a cafe and bar with a bike shop in back — plans to open on May 8 in the Summit on Quality Hill, 1200 Washington St., Suite B.
▪ Starbucks plans to open at 5303 N. Antioch Road in a new building in Antioch Crossing in late spring. It also is going through planning for a location at 11825 College Blvd., Overland Park.
▪ Stonewall Restaurant and Pizzeria plans to open by early May at 1008 Massachusetts, Lawrence.
▪ 29 Local Kitchen & Patio, 10004 Ambassador Drive. The locally owned lunch-only place plans a May 1 opening. It will have a soup and salad bar with sections devoted to gluten-free and Paleo. It plans to be open during happy hour on Friday nights with live entertainment. Luna Azteca Mexican Grill formerly occupied the space.
▪ Swordfish Tom’s, 210 W. 19th Terrace, plans a May opening. The pre-Prohibition style bar will serve only premium spirits.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill plans a mid-summer opening in the 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Texas Roadhouse plans a fall opening in Edgewood Farms.
▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine St., tavern. No opening date was available.
Now open
▪ Anna Marie's Teas has relocated to Liberty Square, 7 W. Franklin St., in the lower level of Hammerhand Coffee. It had been in a bed and breakfast at 124 S. Terrace in Liberty.
▪ Attitude, 600 E. 31st St. It offers breakfast and lunch as well as baked goods. It also will sell vintage and antique furniture, chandeliers, quilts, crystal and silver.
▪ Chicken-N-Taters has replaced Guy’s BBQ at Stand 134 in Sporting Kansas City.
▪ Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Corrigan Building, 1830 Walnut St. (Here’s The Star’s profile of the restaurant.)
▪ Draftcade, arcade and restaurant, Zona Rosa, 7260 N.W. 87th St.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is the first tenant to open in the Northland’s new Edgewood Farms development, 8071 N.W. Roanridge Road.
▪ HomeSlice Pizza & Pints has opened with a limited menu at 1501 Grand Blvd. It plans to have a grand opening with its full menu soon.
▪ Martin City Ghost Bar, 13023 Holmes Road, is open but plans a grand opening in May.
▪ The Mockingbird Lounge, 204 Orchard St., Kansas City, Kan. It will soon offer its expanded menu.
▪ Penn Station East Coast Subs is now at 14991 W. 119th St., Olathe. Tom + Chee formerly operated in the space but closed in mid-2016.
▪ P Moore & Moore BBQ, Adam’s Mark Hotel & Conference Center & CoCo Key Water Resort, 9103 E. 39th St.
▪ Pretzel Boy’s softly opened Wednesday but plans a grand opening Saturday at 9559 Nall Ave., Overland Park.
▪ The Roasterie Cafe drive-through at 2662 Southwest Blvd.
▪ Ronnie’s Restaurant, 12812 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa.
▪ Shana Cake 914 Massachusetts St. in downtown Lawrence. It also has a Topeka location.
▪ Smoke Brewing Co., craft brewery and barbecue gastropub, 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit.
▪ Southside Bar & Grille, Watts Mill, 1144 W. 103rd St.
▪ T3 Arcade, 9720 Quivira Road, Lenexa. Riley Drive Entertainment recently converted its Beaver Tap to T3 Arcade featuring arcade games, along with street tacos, burritos and pizza-by-the-slice.
▪ Velo Garage and Tap House, 1403 Swift St.
▪ Westport Ice Cream Bakery, has softly opened for limited hours at 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 14.
▪ Zaxby’s, 12195 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe. The chain serves chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.
Closings
▪ The Dessertery, Park Place, 4872 W. 119th St., Leawood.
▪ The Drop Bar & Bistro at 409 E. 31st St. has closed after negotiations to renew its lease fell through.
▪ Glacé Artisan Ice Cream shop, 4535 W. 119th St. in Leawood in Town Center Crossing.
▪ Jefferson’s restaurant, Ridgeview Plaza, 10540 S. Ridgeview Road in Olathe.
▪ The Stack BBQ, 8920 Wornall Road.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments