Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for April 20

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Spin Neapolitan Pizza, 9474 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during an April 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tavern at Mission Farms, 10681 Mission Road, Leawood, had 11 priority violations during an April 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Touch of Asia, 6860 W. 105th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an April 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Garden, 5860 Antioch Road, Merriam, had 10 priority violations during an April 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Superstore, 13815 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during an April 5 routine inspection.
▪ Callahan’s on 87th Pizzeria Pub Grill, 12843 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 9 priority violations during an April 10 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Jose Pepper’s, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1851 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during an April 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 3700 W. 95th St., Leawood, had 8 priority violations during an April 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ BD’s Mongolian Grill, 11836 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during an April 11 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Lumpy’s Bar and Grill, 1505 E. 151st St., Olathe, had 7 priority violations during an April 4 quality assurance inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio (deli), 2904 Independence Ave., had 13 critical violations during an April 17 routine inspection.
▪ Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio (market), 2904 Independence Ave., had 9 critical violations during an April 17 routine inspection.
▪ Catch-N-Release Fried Fish & BBQ, 5536 Troost Ave., had 8 critical violations during an April 14 routine inspection.
▪ J’s Fish & Chicken Market, 2831 Prospect Ave, had 7 critical violations during an April 18 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Oriental Express Chinese Restaurant, 8406 Wornall Road, had 7 critical violations during an April 17 routine inspection.
▪ WOF Catering Kitchen, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., had 7 critical violations during an April 13 pre-operational inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
