Where to find Tax Day deals in Kansas City area

Restaurants and retailers are providing a bit of relief on Tax Day with special offerings, including:
▪ Bob Evans: 30 percent off entire purchase with a coupon. It has area locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink with coupon through Thursday.
▪ Great American Cookie Co.: A free birthday cookie Tuesday. It has area locations in Independence Center in Independence and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit.
▪ Hooters: Free kids meal for children ages 12 and younger with a $10 purchase. It has area locations in Independence; Kansas City, Kan.; the Northland; and Overland Park.
▪ Noodles & Co.: $4 off any $10 purchase placed on the chain’s website, order.noodles.com, using the code “TAXDAY17” at checkout, through Tuesday.
▪ Planet Fitness: Free HydroMassage through Saturday with coupon for members and nonmembers.
▪ Spin Neapolitan Pizza: Any 12-inch specialty pizza or build-your-own pizza with up to two toppings for just $10. Or, order a Mini Mia personal-size pizza with any salad for $8 (regular price is $9.45).
Spin has has two locations in Overland Park as well as locations in Crown Center, Lawrence, Lee’s Summit, Lenexa, Olathe, Prairie Village, south of the Plaza, and Kansas City, North.
