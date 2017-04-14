Need pumice stones, blood pressure kits, headbands? Shop now at Bruce Smith auction

In January, Bruce Smith Drugs officially closed after more than six decades in Prairie Village.
It sold its Rx inventory to Hen House Market, which is creating a new Hen House Pharmacy in its store at 6950 Mission Road in Prairie Village.
But customers also wanted to know what happened to the rest of its inventory.
Lindsay Auctions has moved it to a Shawnee site and is now holding an “online only” auction for the goods. Items include bobby pins and headbands, pillow covers and pumice stones, bath and body products, pipe cleaners and lighter fuel, crutches, blood pressure kits, nail polish, toys and greeting cards.
A preview will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. April 24 at 4795 Frisbie Road in Shawnee, bidding will close at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and items must be removed between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 26.
The owner of the Mixx plans a new concept in part of the former Bruce Smith Drugs space.
