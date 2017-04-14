Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for April 14

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Brewbakers Bar & Grill, 9482 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had 15 priority violations during an April 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Novedades El Guero y Carniceria, 826 S. Harrison St., Olathe, had 15 priority violations during a March 30 routine inspection.
▪ Pizza West, 5436 Roberts St., Shawnee, had 14 priority violations during an April 5 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Asian Palace, 7948 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a March 30 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 13351 Mission Road, Leawood, had 10 priority violations during a March 29 routine inspection.
▪ Bistro 913, 7702 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a March 31 routine inspection.
▪ McDonald’s, 812 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during an April 3 routine inspection.
▪ Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a March 28 routine inspection.
▪ Shawnee Sun Fresh, 2803 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during an April 4 routine inspection.
▪ Chartroose Caboose, 12976 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 8 priority violations during an April 3 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Frontier Steak House, 9338 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a March 30 routine inspection.
▪ Gordon Biersch, Park Place, 11652 Ash St., Leawood, had 7 priority violations during a March 29 routine inspection.
▪ The Other Place, 7324 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a March 31 follow-up inspection. It had 11 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.
▪ Pho Vietnam, 8602 W. 133rd St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during an April 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Children’s Mercy Park, main kitchen, One Sporting Way, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during an April 9 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Barwaqo Restaurant, 1447 Independence Ave., had 7 critical violations during an April 6 routine inspection.
▪ Domino’s Pizza, 7759 N.W. Prairie View Road, had 7 critical violations during an April 5 routine inspection.
▪ Julian, 6227 Brookside Plaza, had 7 critical violations during an April 7 routine inspection.
▪ Mike Kelly’s Westsider, 1515 Westport Road, had 7 critical violations during an April 1 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an April 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ M&M Bakery, 1721 E. 31st., had 7 critical violations during an April 5 routine inspection.
▪ U-Gene’s Deli and Pizza, 11202 N. Ambassador Drive, had 7 critical violations during an April 5 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments