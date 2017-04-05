Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for April 5

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Wal-Mart, 16100 W. 65th St., Shawnee, had 18 priority violations during a March 21 routine inspection.
▪ Hen House Market, 11930 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 17 priority violations during a March 23 routine inspection. It had 1 priority violation during a March 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Pan-Asia Market, 11940 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 15 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during an April 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Paulo & Bill Italian American Bistro, 16501 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 13 priority violations during a March 22 routine inspection.
▪ Lucky Wok, 15129 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 12 priority violations during a March 20 routine inspection.
▪ Woodyard Bar-B-Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a March 21 routine inspection.
▪ Louie’s Wine Dive, 6701 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 22 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 8686 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a March 20 routine inspection. It had 2 priority violations during a March 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 11700 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a March 23 routine inspection.
▪ Enjoy Pure Food + Drink, 10573 Mission Road, Leawood, had 8 priority violations during a March 21 routine inspection.
▪ Gambino’s Pizza, 128 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had 7 priority violations during a March 23 routine inspection.
▪ New Theatre Restaurant, 9229 Foster St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a March 22 routine inspection.
▪ Niji Sushi & Steak, 1811 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a March 21 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during an April 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sonic Drive-In, 11555 Kaw Drive, Bonner Springs, had 7 priority violations during a March 23 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ KC’s Garage Bar and Kitchen, 813 Walnut St., had 12 critical violations during a March 28 routine inspection.
▪ Waldo Pizza, 7433 Broadway, had 10 critical violations during a March 28 routine inspection. It had 1 critical violation during an April 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Continental Cuisine, 2605 Independence Ave., had 8 critical violations during a March 31 routine inspection.
▪ Metro Thriftway, 1616 E. 63rd St., had 8 critical violations during a March 24 routine inspection.
▪ El Patron Cocina and Bar, 2905 Southwest Blvd., had 8 critical violations during a March 25 routine inspection. It had no critical violations on a March 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ Friendship Chinese Restaurant, 6420 Troost Ave., had 7 critical violations during a March 28 routine inspection.
▪ Harry’s Country Club, 112 E. Missouri Ave., had 7 critical violations during a March 30 routine inspection.
▪ Loco’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 240 N.E. Barry Road, had 7 critical violations during a March 24 routine inspection. It had 2 critical violations during a March 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Oliver, Country Club Plaza, 4807 Jefferson St., had 7 critical violations during a March 27 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments