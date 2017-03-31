Genesis Health Clubs acquires Olathe fitness center

After acquiring the area 24 Hour Fitness Clubs in mid-2016, Genesis Health Clubs is adding another local fitness center to its lineup.
The Wichita-based company has purchased HealthRidge Fitness Center, at 17800 W. 106th St., Olathe. It plans to convert it to its 13th area Genesis Health Clubs location. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The 100,000-square-foot club will now be known as Genesis Health Clubs-Olathe Ridgeview. It includes strength and cardio equipment, personal training, indoor and outdoor pools, basketball, racquetball, day spa, indoor running track, outdoor fitness trail, CrossFit and more than 100 group fitness classes per week, as well as children’s programs.
HealthRidge members will be able to access any of the 41 Genesis Health Clubs in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
“This club will be one of the crown jewels in the Kansas City area, and we plan on treating it as such,” said Rodney Steven II, owner and president of Genesis Health Clubs, in a statement.
Joe Sharbaugh and his son, Paul, opened HealthRidge Fitness in 2006 but Joe will be 70 in June and wanted to retire. While he will miss the daily interactions with members, he said he will still be around as a member himself.
The fitness center has 185 employees and the plan is to keep them on staff at Genesis.
Genesis was founded more than 30 years ago with a club in Wichita, which Steven bought in 1994. In late April 2016, he bought the four corporate-owned Gold’s Gyms in the Kansas City area — two in the Northland, one in Lee’s Summit and the one in Olathe — bringing his total to 25 clubs in Kansas and Missouri.
In June 2016 he acquired eight area 24 Hour Fitness Centers — as well as 11 locations in the St. Louis area, Nebraska and Oklahoma. But he closed three of the area locations within a couple of weeks.
Genesis also plans to remodel and expand the former 105,000-square-foot Midtown Athletic Club in Overland Park at 6700 W. 110th St., which it acquired in early 2014 and now operates as Genesis Health Clubs-Overland Park.
