New barbecue restaurant opens at Adam’s Mark hotel, across from Kauffman Stadium

Out-of-towners staying at Adam’s Mark Hotel & Conference Center & CoCo Key Water Resort often ask for recommendations on where to go for good Kansas City barbecue.
Not the nationally known ones such as Arthur Bryant’s, Gates Bar-B-Q, Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue and Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. They want to go the places that only Kansas Citians know about.
So when general manager and executive director Jason Milbradt was looking for a new tenant for his first-floor restaurant space at 9103 E. 39th St., barbecue was the natural choice. The demand was already there.
He knew he couldn’t get one of the established restaurants so he researched more than a dozen local up-and-coming operations. Then he tried them.
P Moore & Moore BBQ in Independence stood out.
“We could have hired an executive chef with a team to create a menu. But then they couldn’t have done barbecue like they do it,” he said. “And this will help them launch their barbecue.”
Barbecue was a long-time hobby for partner Gary Paul Moore. But after getting together with his future wife, Patricia, he stepped it up, making platters for church and family events. They married in 2007 and their church, Barker Memorial Cathedral of Praise, dubbed them the “King and Queen of BBQ.”
They opened their first restaurant at 13912 E. Noland Road in Independence in October 2015 and later knocked out a wall to expand. Patricia said she had a premonition that she would open a second location in 2017.
In late February, the couple opened in the Adam’s Mark space, strategically located just north of the high traffic Interstate 70 at Blue Ridge Cutoff and across from the Truman Sports Complex.
P Moore & Moore BBQ serves such items as beef, ham or turkey on bun, pulled pork, burnt ends, ribs, barbecue chicken wings, cheeseburgers, barbecue chicken, burnt end nachos, Polish sausage and Italian sausage, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches and shrimp cocktails. Its Friday special is two fish fillets with fries for $8.99. It also has a children’s menu and desserts including cake and pie.
The Moores plan to have live music once a month and may add breakfast this summer, basic fare such as pancakes, eggs, potatoes, sausage and muffins.
“It is a blessing of the Lord. That’s the reason why I am here,” said Patricia Moore, who also owns and operates a janitorial company. “I like the fellowship and people enjoying the barbecue.”
