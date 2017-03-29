Closing: Glace ice cream in Leawood & Stack BBQ in south KC; plus 9 new restaurants

After nearly six years in Town Center Crossing, Glacé Artisan Ice Cream shop is closing. Owner Christopher Elbow said he decided not to renew his lease at 4535 W. 119th St. in Leawood.
“The high rate out there doesn’t make sense anymore. Our (4960) Main Street location does very well and we will continue to expand our product line,” he said in a statement.
Food & Wine had honored Glacé as one of the “Best Ice Cream Spots in the U.S.” in 2016.
▪ The Stack BarBQ, 8920 Wornall Road, is scheduled to close at the end of business Friday.
Smokestack BBQ had long operated in the space. After it closed, one of its longtime employees partnered with a best friend from childhood who had worked at Smokestack during the summers. Together they opened The Stack BBQ in early 2012. After it closed, Jeff Hallier and Heather Dukes took over the space, remodeling it for an April 1, 2014 opening.
“Our lease was up and it wasn’t profitable,” Hallier said. “The neighborhood has been awesome, but people only eat barbecue once or twice a month. It’s a bittersweet thing. It has been 27 years of barbecue here.”
Openings
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans a 2,800-square-foot shop with drive-through at 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee. A late summer or early fall opening is scheduled.
The company also is looking at sites for two Overland Park locations and one in Liberty.
▪ Anna Marie's Teas has relocated to Liberty Square, 7 W. Franklin St., in the lower level of Hammerhand Coffee. It had been in a bed and breakfast at 124 S. Terrace in Liberty.
▪ The Blue Moose Bar & Grill plans to open at 525 Wakarusa Drive in Lawrence on April 24.
▪ Ignite Wood Fire Grill, Lenexa City Center, 8721 Ryckert St., Lenexa. Riley Drive Entertainment plans to open the restaurant on April 25.
The owners are fine-tuning their menu but it will include rotisserie chicken and wood-fired (over pecan and cherry wood) Alaskan King crab legs and bone-in short ribs.
Riley also owns several Saints Pub + Patio locations including in Independence, Lenexa and Shawnee and T3 Arcade in Lenexa, as well as RDQ Smokehouse, Taco Hangover and Tonic Bar in other markets. It plans to open a Taco Hangover in the Kansas City area by mid-2018.
▪ Penn Station East Coast Subs plans to open at 14991 W. 119th St., Olathe, on April 4. The first 99 customers will get a free meal coupon uploaded to their Penn Station app and one grand prize winner will receive one six-inch sub per week for a year. Franchisees Jim and Aileen Wilkins also own the Penn Station in Overland Park and are looking at sites for a third location scheduled to open in late summer.
Tom + Chee formerly operated in the space but closed in mid-2016.
▪ The Russell plans to open in early June at 3141 Main St. It will offer rustic American fare and will use a 10-foot Argentinian fire table to cook items over applewood.
▪ Topeka’s Shana Cake plans to open at 914 Massachusetts St. in downtown Lawrence. The gluten-free and allergy-friendly bakery offers cupcakes, sweet breads and muffins, cakes, pumpkin rolls, strawberry shortcake, lemon bundt cake, chocolate Swiss cake roll, cookies, sandwich breads, dinner rolls, hot dog and hamburger buns, hoagie rolls, croutons and bread crumbs, pizza crust, donuts, pie crust, egg noodles, dinner roll dry mix and waffles.
▪ Soiree New Orleans Bistro plans to open in late April at 14121 Earthworks Drive, Smithville. It will offer Cajun, Creole and Southern-style cuisine.
▪ Zaxby’s has opened at 12195 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe. The chain serves chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.
