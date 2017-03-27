Kauffman Stadium is home to two of the craziest ballpark foods, says USA Today

Two weeks before the Kansas City Royals’ home opener on April 10, Kauffman Stadium has already nabbed a bragging right: two of its new menu items have been named to USA Today’s 10 craziest ballpark foods for the 2017 MLB.
The Sunrise Dog, a jumbo hot dog topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and white sausage gravy, was No. 6 on the list. The Pulled Pork Patty Melt — a skewered dish with funnel cake, barbecue pulled pork, fried onion, shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and bacon and jalapeno pepper — took second place on USA Today’s list.
Aramark oversees the food, beverage and retail operations of eight Major League Baseball teams. This year, it is introducing new fare under the headings: Shareable Topped Taters & Fries, Topped Dogs, Artisan Sandwiches and Melts, Savory Snacks & Small Bites and Better-for-You Options.
Under Sharable Topped Taters & Fries, Kauffman Stadium will have a Chicken Bacon Smoke Stak (waffle fries topped with smoked chicken, bacon creme sauce, red pepper relish, scallions and sour cream).
Under Savory Snacks & Small Bites it will have Short Rib Cheese Curds (braised short rib cheese curds with chipotle ranch dip).
The craziest new ballpark fare? USA Today gave the No. 1 spot to the Chicken Funnel Cake Sandwich at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The sandwich includes garlic pepper cheddar, strawberry jam and maple syrup.
Topps Company Inc., the New York-based exclusive trading card partner of the MLB, also is immortalizing some of the most unique ballpark fare on trading cards, including the Cheesy Corn Brisket-Acho at Kauffman and the Buffalo Cauliflower Poutine at Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays.
In 2016, Kauffman offered such new items as the Champions Alley Dog (a bacon-wrapped, tempura-battered footlong hot dog) and the Champions Alley Burger (a cheese-stuffed, tempura-battered cheddar bacon burger), but also some healthier selections like black bean dip.
