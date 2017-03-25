Kansas City-area restaurants offering Easter specials

We’re compiling a list of area restaurants serving Easter brunches and buffets on April 16 (call for reservations). Send information to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line “Easter.”
▪ Berbiglia’s Roost, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. It will offer an Easter Sunday version of its “Granny’s Sunday Feast” buffet, including carved prime rib, fried chicken, carved glazed ham, burnt ends, pulled pork, fried shrimp, seafood pasta, and smoked salmon, along with an assortment of vegetables, salads, desserts and a non-alcoholic drink.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $23.95 per adult; $10.95 for children ages 4 to 10; and children ages 3-and-under eat for free.
Contact: 913-222-1400
▪ Chaz on the Plaza, The Raphael Hotel, Country Club Plaza area, 325 Ward Parkway. It will offer a holiday version of its Weekend Jazz Brunch. The four-course prix fixe menu includes assorted breakfast pastries, choice of six second-course offerings, choice of seven main courses and choice of three desserts. It also will include a jazz performance by Eboni Fondren and Matt Hopper.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $50 per adult; $10 for children ages 12-and-under from the “Little Foodies Easter Menu.”
Contact: 816-802-2152
▪ The Homesteader Cafe, 100 E. Seventh St., Suite 100. Its brunch menu along with specials, including chocolate-filled beignets or a cinnamon roll, sweet potato hash, breakfast burrito, and house-made bloody marys and mimosas. It also will have a children’s menu.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Between $5 to $25
Contact: 816-474-8333
▪ Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, West Plaza area, 4814 Roanoke Parkway. Bottomless Crab Brunch on Sunday, April 16. For $48 a person, guests will receive bottomless Dungeness crab and snow crab, as well as an endless brunch side, all delivered to the table steaming hot. Add a bottomless bloody mary or mimosa for $12. Jax’s full brunch menu is also available.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $48 per person
Contact: 816-437-7940
▪ Sullivan’s Steakhouse Leawood, Town Center Crossing, 4501 W. 119th St., Leawood. Three-course prix fixe brunch menu featuring such items as lobster basil stuffed shrimp, classic eggs Benedict, hand-carved prime rib and Bananas Foster bread pudding.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $39 per person.
Contact: 913-345-0800
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments