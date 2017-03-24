Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for March 24

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Brewbakers Bar & Grill, 9482 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had 16 priority violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ Toro Sushi Hibachi & Asian, 9058A Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a March 15 first inspection after licensing.
▪ Hereford House, 17244 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a March 17 routine inspection.
▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, 7198 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a March 17 routine inspection.
▪ Berbiglia’s Roost, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 13 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Maloneys Sports Bar & Grill, 7201 W. 79th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ Kurry Leaves Indian Cuisine, 12607 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 9 routine inspection. It had 1 priority violation during a March 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ Spin Neapolitan Pizza, 9474 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had 9 priority violations during a March 17 routine inspection.
▪ Andy’s Wok, 14856 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ Birdies Pub & Grill, 8889 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a March 9 routine inspection.
▪ Bristol Seafood Grill, Town Center Plaza, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood, had 8 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection
▪ Casa Latina, 11200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had 8 priority violations during a March 10 first inspection after licensing. It had 2 priority violations during a March 30 follow-up inspection.
▪ East China, 5556 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, had 8 priority violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ Gangnam Korean Restaurant, 10326 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a March 13 first inspection after licensing.
▪ Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway St., Mission, had 8 priority violations during a March 16 routine inspection.
▪ Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant, 6863 W. 91st St., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a March 16 follow-up inspection. It had 9 priority violations during a Dec. 6 routine inspection when it was temporarily shut down due to a roach infestation. It had 1 violation during a reopening inspection on Dec. 7 when it was allowed to reopen. It had 6 priority violations during a Dec. 20 follow-up inspection when more than a dozen roaches were found.
The owners declined to comment.
▪ Wal-Mart, 395 N. Kansas 7, Olathe, had 8 priority violations during a March 10 routine inspection.
▪ Olive Garden, 15090 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪ The Blue Roze, 1013 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Jan. 19 licensing inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Estilo Rancho Mexican Grill & Cantina, 6427 N. Cosby Ave., had 7 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 17 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
