KC restaurant updates for March: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

Coming soon
▪ A1 Sushi and Hibachi plans to open in The Fountains shopping center at 6537 W. 119th St. in Overland Park this spring.
▪ Attitude plans to open later this month at 600 E. 31st St. It will offer breakfast and lunch, as well as baked goods. It also will sell vintage and antique furniture, chandeliers, quilts, crystal and silver.
▪ Baskin-Robbins plans an April opening in Antioch Crossing, 5243 N. Antioch Road.
▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Summit Fair, 860 N.W. Blue Parkway, Suite Y, in Lee’s Summit. A mid- to late-April opening is scheduled.
▪ Billy Sims Barbecue, Regency Park, 9222 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, former home of Pei Wei Asian Diner. An early May opening is planned.
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, plans a late summer opening at 5070 Main St.
▪ Brookside Pizza & Taproom plans a late summer opening at 600 E. 63rd St., in a building housing its sister business Brookside Wine & Spirits.
▪ Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex chain based in Austin, Texas, has set a May 30 opening for its new location at 11965 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe.
▪ Draftcade plans an April 14 opening in the Northland’s Zona Rosa. The arcade and restaurant is taking the former Fat Fish Blue space at 7260 N.W. 87th St.
▪ Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, 4800 Main building, Suite 101, formerly the Board of Trade building. A May opening is scheduled. 4800 Main also is in final negotiations with a fast casual burger tenant.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to open Tuesday, March 21, at 8071 N.W. Roanridge Road. A mid- to late-spring opening is planned for a location at 10019 E. Missouri 350 in Raytown. Freddy’s also has purchased property near the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, which has area locations in south Kansas City, Overland Park and Lawrence, plans to open a location in the Cherokee South Plaza at 95th and Antioch, in Overland Park, by late April or early May.
▪ Gossip, a dance club and restaurant, wants to open at 10635 Floyd St. in Overland Park.
▪ Headrush Roasters Coffee & Tea plans to open in the former Kaldi’s space at 4115 N. Mulberry Drive in the Village at Briarcliff on April 15.
▪ HomeSlice Pizza & Pints plans to open later this month at 1501 Grand Blvd.
▪ iTap (International Tap House) plans a late April opening at 18th and Oak streets.
▪ Jarocho South, 13145 State Line Road, plans to open by early spring.
▪ Larkburger plans an April 24 opening in Corbin Park, 13611 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ Lenexa Public Market will include a Roasterie Cafe and Marilyn’s Mad Treats. It also is in talks with three other local restaurant operations and plans to open in late July.
▪ Marco’s Pizza, which has 5 area locations, is looking for franchisees to open up to 35 new locations in the next 3 to 5 years — specifically in Blue Springs, Shawnee, Lawrence and Ottawa.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, 1208 W. 39th St., plans a mid-June opening in Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty, and a mid- to late-May opening in Overland Park.
▪ Mission Taco plans a mid-May opening at 18th and Oak streets.
▪ The Mixx plans a new fast casual concept in part of the former Bruce Smith space in the Prairie Village Shopping Center. A fall opening is scheduled.
▪ MOD Pizza plans a late spring opening in Antioch Crossing, 5315 N. Antioch Road, and an April 22 opening for its location at 1112 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Springs. A location at 1937 Foxwood Drive is expected to open this summer.
▪ The Monarch Cocktail Bar & Lounge, Plaza Vista, 4840 Roanoke Parkway, plans a summer opening.
▪ The Peanut plans a mid-May opening at 6409 N. Cosby Ave., just west of Interstate 29 in the Picture Hills Shopping Center.
▪ Pretzel Boy’s plans an April opening at 9559 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Dan Wikiera trained with the owners of the two St. Louis locations and then signed a licensing agreement for Kansas City.
▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. plans to open at 1101 Indiana, Lawrence, by June.
▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats plans a spring opening at 18921 E. Valley View Parkway in Independence.
▪ The Roasterie Cafe plans an early April opening at 2663 Southwest Blvd.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery plans to open in the Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 165, in April. A Springfield location opened March 14.
▪ The SandBox at PowerPlay, 509 N.W. Barry Road. PowerPlay will add sand volleyball courts with a two-story bar and grill featuring craft and domestic beers, a full bar, shareable appetizers and “delicious fried food.” The top level will feature an outdoor deck with bar and fire pit. An April 1 opening is scheduled with leagues starting April 2, but leagues are forming now.
▪ Simple Science Juices, Corbin Park, plans a May opening at 13725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, next to Buffalo Wild Wings and the UPS store in Corbin Park.
▪ Smoke Brewing Co., craft brewery and barbecue gastropub, plans to open later this month at 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit.
▪ Snow & Co., frozen cocktails and more, is relocating its Crossroads location to Westport. It plans to close at 1815 Wyandotte St. right before reopening in mid-April at 421 Westport Road.
▪ Songbird Cafe plans an early April opening at 1529 Grand Blvd.
▪ Spokes Cafe Cyclery — described as a cafe and bar with a bike shop in back — plans to open on April 10 in the Summit on Quality Hill, 1200 Washington St., Suite B.
▪ Starbucks plans to open at 5303 N. Antioch Road in a new building in Antioch Crossing in late spring.
▪ Stonewall Restaurant and Pizzeria plans an early April opening at 1008 Massachusetts, Lawrence.
▪ Swordfish Tom’s, 210 W. 19th Terrace, plans an early April opening. The pre-Prohibition style bar will serve only premium spirits.
▪ Wingstop opened in January at 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Zaxby’s plans an early April opening for a Zaxby’s at 12203 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe.
Now open
▪ Anna Mae’s Cafe, 108 W. Cedar St., Olathe. Serves lunch including sandwiches, barbecue, meatballs, pulled pork street tacos, quiche, sandwiches and soup. It also is open for dinner Thursday (with three specials: lasagna, chicken thighs and pork loin) and happy hour on Fridays until 6 p.m. Unwind formerly operated in the space.
▪ Bōru Ramen Bar opened Feb. 22 at 500 W. 75th St. in Waldo.
▪ Brick House, 400 E. 31st St., is now open in the former Barrel 31 building in Martini Corner.
▪ Canihaveabite, an organic carryout and beverage bar, had a soft opening March 13 at 633 E. 63rd St.
▪ Casa Latina Restaurant, locally owned lunch and dinner restaurant, recently opened at 11200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.
▪ Dave & Buster’s is now open in Corbin Park, 6811 W. 135th St., Overland Park.
▪ Domino’s Pizza is now open in City Center Square at 1100 Main St.
▪ Hawg Jaw Que & Brew has moved from Riverside to 900 Swift St. in North Kansas City.
▪ HopCat Kansas City, a three-level restaurant and bar, opened in late February at 401 Westport Road.
▪ J’s Fish and Chicken Market opened March 10 at 5412 Prospect Ave.
▪ Hotel Phillips, 106 W. 12th St., has added three new operations: Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, P.S. Speakeasy, and Kilo Charlie coffee bar.
▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant has opened in the former Merriam IHOP at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
▪ Planet Sub has opened in Wyandotte Plaza, 7760 State Line Ave. Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Miyabi Japanese & Asian Bistro opened in early February at 7809 W. 151st St., Overland Park.
▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats opened in early February at 5255 N. Antioch Road in Antioch Crossing.
▪ Southside Bar & Grille is now open at 1144 W. 103rd St., in the Watts Mill Plaza, in the former home of Guadalajara Cafe.
▪ VeloGarage and Tap House is now open at 1403 Swift St. in North Kansas City.
Recent closings
▪ Coal Vines, Country Club Plaza, 616 Ward Parkway, has shut down. The owners will renovate the space and plan to open a new concept there this summer.
▪ Zio’s Italian Kitchen has closed after nearly two decades at 11981 S. Strang Line Road in the Olathe Station.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments