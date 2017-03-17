KC restaurants & grocery stores honored by health department for exceeding standards

The Kansas City Health Department has recognized 358 food establishments with top grades for inspections in 2016.
The department honored full-service restaurants, fast-food operations, school cafeterias, bakeries, convenience stores, grocery stores and others with its annual “Grade A Food Safety Excellence Awards.”
The 2017 recipients include Baghdad Bakery, Blip Roasters, Broadway Butcher Shop, many Aramark concessions at Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums, Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ, Habashi House in the City Market, Hy-Vee deli on U.S. 40 in Independence, McDonald’s on Broadway, Paul’s Drive-In, Price Chopper bakery on Barry Road, the demonstration area of Trader Joe’s at Ward Parkway Center, Wendy’s on Prairie View and Wings Cafe on Broadway.
The award recognizes establishments that “have continuously demonstrated excellence in compliance with the city’s food code and other public health standards.” While all food establishments in Kansas City are inspected regularly, the award winners substantially exceeded standards, the department said.
The award is valid for one year and is based on inspection reports throughout 2016. The city has 3,886 permitted food establishments.
Only 170 food establishments were honored in 2016 based on 2015 inspections.
The full list is online at http://kcmo.gov/health/grade-a-food-safety-excellence-awards/
