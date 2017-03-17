At Kauffman Stadium’s new kosher deli cart: knockwurst, knish & pastrami dogs

A St. Louis-based kosher deli is bringing its fan favorites to Kauffman Stadium.
Kohn’s Meat & Deli will set up the Coney Island Deli food cart on the main concourse, on the third base side, on opening day and on home games held on Jewish holidays, Friday nights and Saturdays. It will offer pastrami sandwiches and Reuben sandwiches with side salads, pastrami dogs, kosher knockwurst, meat knish and potato knish (baked pastries with filling).
On other Royals home games, the Kohn’s Deli Home of the Monster Pastrami cart will take its place, serving a kosher-certified version of the same menu on days that aren’t Jewish holidays, when people who keep kosher are more likely to be at the ballpark.
The late Simon Kohn, a Holocaust survivor, founded Simon Kohn’s Kosher Meat & Deli in 1963 in University City. The family built their current Creve Coeur location in 1997.
In 2013, Kohn’s put a food cart in Busch Stadium and now operates the kosher-certified Kohn’s Deli Home of the Killer Pastrami food cart there, switching it out with the Coney Island Deli food cart like they will in Kansas City.
The Kansas City cart replaced the word “killer” with “monster.”
“We had fan feedback asking if we could have kosher selections in the ballpark and we were excited to provide that this year,” said Toby Cook, spokesman for the Kansas City Royals.
As part of Kohn’s partnership with the Royals, it will purchase tickets to sell for a Jewish community day at a home game later this year.
With Kauffman just a three-and-a-half hour drive west, it was a “logical step” for Kohn’s stadium expansion, said Lenny Kohn, son of the founder of Kohn’s Meat & Deli and co-owner.
“We have a nice clientele from Kansas City for our regular store and many friends from the University of Missouri, lots of fraternity brothers,” said Kohn, who is a partner in the stadium carts with Stuart Rosenblum of St. Louis.
They are are now looking to expand to stadiums in Chicago and Colorado.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments