Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & deli health inspections for March 16

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Jalisco’s, 5000 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection. It had 3 priority violations during a March 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Arenosas Mexican Food, 1203 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a March 7 routine inspection.
▪ Granite City Food & Brewery, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1701 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a March 8 routine inspection.
▪ McLain’s Market, 10695 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 8 first inspection after licensing.
▪ Chiusano’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1713 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
▪ Powerplay Family Entertainment Center, 13110 W. 62nd Terrace, Shawnee, had 9 priority violations during a Jan. 27 inspection following a complaint. It had 2 priority violations during a Feb. 10 follow-up inspection. It had 9 priority violations during a March 8 inspection following a complaint.
▪ T-Rex Cafe, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1847 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 8 priority violations during a March 8 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Wendy’s, 11450 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had 8 priority violations during a March 8 routine inspection.
▪ Johnny’s Tavern, 8719 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a March 7 routine inspection.
▪ Mi Ranchito, 14154 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 7 priority violations during a March 7 routine inspection.
▪ Moon Wok, 12251 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 7 priority violations during a March 8 routine inspection.
▪ Olive Garden, 6750 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a March 8 routine inspection.
▪ Porto Do Sul, 11900 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
▪ Stix Hibachi Sushi Asian, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1847 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a March 1 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Torreon Restaurant, 9129 Elmhurst Drive, Overland Park, had 7 priority violations during a March 8 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ China Express, 200 N.E. Barry Road, had 10 critical violations during a March 9 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Huong Que Oriental Market, 424 Locust Lane, had 9 critical violations during a March 2 routine inspection.
▪ Reserve, Ambassador Hotel, 1111 Grand Blvd., had 8 critical violations during a March 11 routine inspection.
▪ Harry’s Tavern, 13657 Washington St., had 7 critical violations during a March 10 routine inspection.
▪ McFadden’s Sports Saloon, Power & Light District, 1330 Grand Blvd., had 7 critical violations during a March 2 routine inspection.
▪ Rainbow Chinese Restaurant, 7101 N.W. Barry Road, had 7 critical violations during a March 2 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ 7-Eleven, deli, 1701 Independence Ave., had 7 critical violations during a March 10 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
