RadioShack will shut down half of its area stores following a bankruptcy filing

Sprint retail partner RadioShack filed for bankruptcy last week, the second time in just more than two years.
It said it would close about 200 stores and evaluate options on the remaining 1,300.
Now RadioShack’s website shows stores at 8312 E. 171st St. in Belton; 5390 Johnson Drive in Mission; 4365 N.E. Chouteau Trafficway No. C in the Northland; and 7706 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kan., as having inventory clearance sales and scheduled to close.
But the Sprint Stores at those locations will remain open.
The RadioShack stores at 105 S.E. Missouri 291 in Lee’s Summit, at 6236 N. Chatham Ave., and at 711 W. 23rd St., No. 23, in Lawrence, are also set to close, according to the website.
Corporate officials could not be reached for comment.
About a half dozen other area RadioShack stores are still listed on the website.
