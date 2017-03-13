Zona Rosa’s new Draftcade features arcade games, pork chips, pinball

Draftcade plans an April 14 opening in the Northland’s Zona Rosa.
The local owners of the new arcade and restaurant are renovating a 5,000-square-foot space at 7260 N.W. 87th St. Fat Fish Blue formerly occupied the spot.
Draftcade will have a full-service bar with 60 craft beers on tap, specialty cocktails and wine.
The “beer inspired food” will include fried Boursin cheese, pork chips (pork rinds with sweet onion sugar and sriracha ranch), BLT tots, bacon fat fries, fried mac-n-cheese, jumbo wings with blueberry habanero sauce, maple-glazed pork doughnuts with hickory sauce, beef braised brat sandwiches, deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried Twinkies.
It have more than 70 arcade games, fully restored 1980s classics including “Pac-Man,” “Donkey Kong,” “Galaga” and more, as well as pinball, Skee Ball and board games.
It will be geared toward adults and charge a fee for unlimited play. But it will have special programs on the weekends for children and teens accompanied by adults. It also will have an event space.
Draftcade, which will have about 60 employees, will be connected to its sister company, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater.
It is the latest addition to a string of restaurants in the Kansas City area that also feature gaming, including Dave & Buster’s, Throwback KC, Pawns and Pints, Up-Down Arcade, Chicken N Pickle, and Tapcade.
