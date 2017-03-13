Sporting KC heard its fans: It’s lowering drink prices, adding taters, pretzel bites

Sporting Kansas City has replaced a barbecue concession with one selling specialty taters.
Chicken-N-Taters will offer chicken tenders with a choice of sides — loaded organic blue chip and white queso nachos with jalapenos, “Fan Favorite” french fries with white queso and jalapenos, and Sporting Taters with white queso, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
It replaced Guy’s BBQ in Stand 134.
“This is a meat and starch town,” said executive chef Kevin Stenberg, who joined Sporting Kansas City for the 2016 season.
A new pretzel bites and and cheese snack will be available in The Tap at Stand 117, and sugar cookies with the Sporting Kansas City logo in blue and white icing will be available in the suites.
Sporting Kansas City also is dropping its concession stand prices this year.
Prices on beer, water and soda are 17 percent to 23 percent lower. For example, in 2016 a 20-ounce soda sold for $5.50 and this season it will sell $4.50. A 25-ounce can of Budweiser that was $10 in 2016 will be $8 this season. It also dropped prices on some food items.
“By far the No. 1 area of feedback around food and beverage was the prices, particularly around the beverages,” said Jake Reid, president of Sporting Kansas City. “If we sell the same we’ll make less money, but we did it for the fan experience.”
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
