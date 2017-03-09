Food operations temporarily suspended for health code violations for March 9

The Kansas City Health Department temporarily suspended the licenses of the following operations. They have since reopened:
▪ Jambo Cafe, 9922 Holmes Road, during a Feb. 28 inspection for not operating 30 days after the permit was granted.
The owner said he was waiting for his liquor license and had other setbacks but he plans to open soon.
▪ R.C.’s Restaurant & Back Door Lounge, 330 E. 135th St., had four critical violations during an inspection on Feb. 28 following a complaint and was temporarily shut down when effective pest control measures were not in place. The inspector said roaches “were too excessive to count” at the time of the inspection, including both live and dead roaches within the salad bar make table cooler.
It had 1 critical violation during a March 1 follow-up inspection when 6 live roaches and 2 dead roaches were noted on the report.
It had 1 critical violation during a March 3 follow-up inspection when a few more live and dead roaches were found.
It had no critical violations during a March 4 follow-up inspection. The restaurant was allowed to reopen.
“We have deep cleaned every piece of equipment, got rid of some old equipment, upgraded our equipment,” said David Van Noy, owner. “We, as a family, have committed to closing our restaurants on Mondays to deep clean so this never happens again. Any of my customers are welcome to come back to my kitchen at any time to see the improvements.”
▪ 7-Eleven, deli, 3201 Independence Ave., was temporarily shut down during an inspection on Feb. 13 when the plumbing system was not maintained. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 15 follow-up inspection and the deli was allowed to reopen.
The manager declined to comment.
▪ The Snack Shop, 3037 Prospect Ave., was temporarily suspended on Feb. 24 for not operating 30 days after the permit was granted.
“I don’t have all my stuff, I have enough but I want it to be stocked completely,” said Kenneth Scott, owner. “They have their rules and I have to follow them. But they should tell a new business they have to open within 30 days.”
Scott plans to open The Snack Shop later month.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended the licenses of the following food establishment for health code violations. They have since reopened:
▪ 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 18 priority violations during a Jan. 5 routine inspection and was temporarily shut down due to a roach infestation. The inspector found 15 to 20 live roaches under a countertop, two live roaches on the floor under the fryer, 5 live roaches behind a poster, 50 to 60 live roaches in gaskets and more.
During a reopening inspection on Jan. 7, it had two priority violations and was cited for live roaches.
It had 1 priority violation during a Jan. 9 reopening inspection when it was cited for live roaches.
It had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 23 reopening inspection and the inspector noted 40 to 50 live roaches.
It had 1 priority violation during a Jan. 24 reopening inspection when several live roaches were found. It was allowed to reopen.
“After that we switched our pest control guy, I guess he wasn’t doing his job right, and we did a lot of extreme cleaning. We are trying to prevent that from happening again,” said Mike Lui, store manager.
▪ Himalayan Market, 1406 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 5 priority violations during a Feb. 22 routine inspection and was temporarily shut down due to a rodent infestation. The inspector found more than 300 fresh mouse droppings throughout the retail portion of the store, including on bags of rice, in candy boxes, and on noodle boxes, as well as more than 200 mouse droppings in the back storage area.
It had no priority violations during a Feb. 25 follow-up inspection but the inspector noted 15 to 20 old mouse droppings in a dry storage area and 75 to 100 old mouse droppings in an empty room. It was allowed to reopen.
“We have reopened the store and we are now okay,” said Prem Pokhrel, owner.
▪ Little Caesars, 600 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, was temporarily shut down due to a roach infestation during a Feb. 15 inspection following a complaint. The inspector found 40 live roaches behind a 3-compartment sink, 15 live roaches on the make table and 8 live roaches on a glue trap under the make table.
During a reopening inspection on Feb. 16 the inspector found 15 dead roaches on the back ledge of a motor mount under the pizza prep table. Little Caesars was allowed to reopen.
It had no priority violations during a March 6 follow-up inspection.
The district manager declined to comment.
▪ Suzie Q’s Homestyle Cafe, 6720 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan., was temporarily shut down due to a roach infestation on a Feb. 17 follow-up inspection. About 25 to 30 live roaches were located between the reach-in cooler, at least 3 live roaches on the wall behind the reach-in coolers and more. A pest control company arrived during the inspection.
During a Feb. 18 reopening inspection the inspector noted 30 to 40 dead roaches on the floor throughout the kitchen. The restaurant was allowed to reopen.
“We knew we were starting to have problems and I wanted them to see we were working on it immediately,” said Suzie Overton, owner.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
