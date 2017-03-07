Boulevard Brewing Co. adds Wisconsin to its expanding territory

Boulevard Brewing Co. is headed to the home state of the Spotted Cow and Leinenkugel’s.
Boulevard said its beers will be available in Wisconsin beginning April 3. The Kansas City brewery has appointed Wisconsin-based Beechwood Sales & Service to distribute its brands statewide.
Boulevard will then be available in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
In a statement, Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales for Boulevard, said: “Wisconsin has been a goal for us for some time. The state is well known for its legion of passionate beer lovers. We’re confident that Beechwood is the right partner, and we look forward to launching our brands throughout the state in the coming weeks.”
Many of Boulevard’s most popular beers will be distributed in the state, including Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale, Ginger Lemon Radler, Bourbon Barrel Quad and Unfiltered Wheat Beer, along with a variety of seasonal and limited releases. Consumers can visit Boulevard’s website or social media outlets for retail locations and details on local launch events.
