Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for March 3

Here are area restaurants with 7 or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for 7 or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Coco Bolos Wood-fired Grill & Cantina, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2610, Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a Feb. 22 routine inspection.
▪ Pilot, 4510 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Feb. 16 routine inspection.
▪ Jefferson's Restaurant, 10540 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Feb. 23 routine inspection.
▪ Epicure, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 9 priority violations during a Feb. 20 routine inspection.
▪ Hen House Market, 13600 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 9 priority violations during a Feb. 20 routine inspection.
▪ Snack Pack, 1705 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 9 priority violations during a Feb. 3 routine inspection. It had 7 priority violations during a Feb. 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ T. Loft, Park Place, 5225 W. 116th Place, Leawood, had 9 priority violations during a Feb. 23 routine inspection.
▪ Winstead’s, 8036 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 8 priority violations during a Feb. 24 routine inspection.
▪ Johnnie’s West, 8016 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 7 priority violations during a Feb. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Kolache Factory, 13103 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 7 priority violations during a Feb. 21 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Sheng Restaurant, 3260 Broadway, had 8 critical violations during a Feb. 23 routine inspection.
▪ Neo Delicatessen, 1000 Walnut St., Suite 205, had 7 critical violations during a Feb. 27 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
